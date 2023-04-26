By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — On June 14, 2022, Rick Olesen was shot twice by Robert Gillis, over a parking dispute. Nearly a year later, after Gillis was sentenced to eight years in the state penitentiary, Olesen sat down with the Pioneer to discuss what happened that day and the outcome of the case against Gillis.
The day of the incident, Olesen and girlfriend Betty Mitchell drove to 116 ½ Grand Ave. in Lead to appraise an antique patio bistro set belonging to Deborah Bieber.
“We (Olesen and Mitchell) showed up to do a favor for a person that lived there. We didn’t even know there were two people that lived at that residence.” Olesen said.
Olesen was driving a large pickup, and said he pulled up against the curb, in an area he considered the driveway, anticipating the appraisal to take around two minutes. At that time, Olesen had received word that the bar he owned in downtown Deadwood was having flooding issues, so he wanted to get there as soon as possible. As soon as Olesen and Mitchell got out of the truck, they said Gillis started “screaming and yelling” at them. Bieber came out to meet them, and then Gillis and Bieber started yelling at each other.
“So, we walk back up, start towards my pickup, we’re almost to my pickup, and that’s when (Gillis) said, ‘I’ve called the cops,’ and I went over to tell him, ‘that’s fine, we’re actually leaving. We’re leaving now.’” Olesen said.
Mitchell said Gillis was trying to get Olesen to fight, while verbally harassing both of them.
“He didn’t have a cane, he didn’t have anything in his ears. He could hear, and he could yell very well.” Mitchell said. “He knew what was going on.”
Gillis used a cane or wheelchair and was provided a hearing device during different court proceedings.
“He (Gillis) wanted to shoot somebody that day,” Olesen alleged, and said Gillis and Bieber have an outstanding feud.
At some point, Gillis had gone back into his house and retrieved a pistol, unbeknownst to anyone at the scene.
Olesen said that he told Mitchell he thought it would be best to stay and wait for the cops, so they could clear everything up right away.
“So, we were walking back up, almost to the pickup, my hand is on the doorknob, and he’s (Gillis) just yelling more, and … Rick’s (Olesen) like, ‘this is enough, that’s enough.’” Mitchell said.
Olesen then walked towards Gillis, reaching close to an arm’s length away, and started talking back to him.
“I wasn’t there to fight somebody, and I was stressed out about this flooding that was going on in my bar in downtown Deadwood. So, the last thing I needed was to be held up, stopped, or get into a deal.” Olesen said.
At that point, Mitchell said Olesen and Gillis were really arguing, so she walked towards them to try and calm the situation. She grabbed Olesen’s arm and told him they should just leave.
“And Gillis just lifts and shoots,” Mitchell said. “Right when I grab Rick’s (Olesen) arm, I see the gun, and I’m like, ‘wait, stop’ I didn’t even get words out, and he (Gillis) just shoots up like a frickin maniac, hits Rick in the arm. If that bullet would have (come) out, it would’ve hit my heart.”
The bullet lodged into Olesen’s arm breaking the bone.
At the time, Mitchell said she didn’t know that Olesen had been hit. Mitchell alleged that Gillis then put the gun up to her face, to which she threw her hands up in defense, asking him to stop. Gillis put the gun to his side, and she assumed the incident was over.
Gillis hadn’t spoken since shooting Olesen moments before, and neither had Olesen.
“I didn’t say anything, Rick (Olesen) was not speaking. He was in shock. I mean, I can’t even imagine how much pain he was in.” Mitchell said. “And then all of a sudden, Rick looks back at (Gillis) … and Gillis just shoots. Rick flew in the air like this high, twisted, and landed in the only grassy spot on that property, and hit his head back.”
Mitchell said she begged Gillis to stop pointing his gun at Olesen after shooting him the second time, and Mitchell told Gillis to not “let him die like that.” Gillis then went back inside his home, and Mitchell rushed to Olesen.
“I ran to Rick, and he’s choking on his blood and teeth and bone, and I just grabbed his neck, twisted it, pushed his shoulder up, (with) me still not knowing he was shot in the arm.” Mitchell said. A police officer arrived very shortly after, and it took around 10 minutes after for an ambulance to arrive.
When police arrived, Gillis was outside smoking a cigarette on his patio, close to Olesen and Mitchell.
“My thoughts were real simple, my thoughts were, ‘I’m going to die, and I can live with that,’ … ‘but what I can’t handle is him shooting and killing Betty,’” Olesen said about what was going through his mind while laying on the ground.
Olesen was taken to a hospital, and then flown to a class four trauma center in Loveland, Colo.
While in the hospital, Olesen said many medical professionals said they were shocked he was alive. Gillis was charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony. He was sentenced to eight years in the state penitentiary on April 11.
Olesen and Mitchell were not completely happy with the court’s decision, saying that Gillis should have gotten the full 15-year sentence.
“It’s like, ‘what is going on here? What is wrong with our system?’ He should’ve got the 15 years. He tried to kill Rick,” Mitchell said.
The judgement of conviction took place April 11, with people from both sides of the court addressing the Judge Eric Strawn, suggesting what Gillis’s sentencing should be.
State Attorney Brenda Harvey, spoke first.
“(Gillis) shot and almost killed an unarmed man over a parking space dispute, and a little bit of name calling.” Harvey said during the court hearing.
She said that Olesen still has bullet in his body, and that will pose a risk for the rest of his life.
Harvey cited a previous instance where there was a shooting over parking, in the same area, annd the defendant received 25 years for attempted murder, and 15 years for each of the two counts of aggravated assault.
“While it’s an incomplete justice, it is some justice to order this defendant to 15 years in the state penitentiary. This would be an appropriate sentence, and consistent with what the court has done in prior occasions.” Harvey said.
On behalf of the state, three people stood up and gave statements, urging for Gillis to receive the maximum sentence.
Brian Bean, long-time friend of Olesen, lives in Loveland, Colo., and met him at the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.
“It is only by the grace of God that I am here to speak to you today, rather than at Rick’s funeral.” Bean said. “(Olesen’s) never to fully recover, but he is alive, and will go on through his life learning to compensate for the physical losses of that day.”
Bean finished his statement saying that anything less than, “being buried with the hangman’s noose around your (Gillis) neck,” is an “undeserved gift” from the court.
Olesen’s sister Alta Polich, spoke to the court as well, reciting similar sentiments to Bean.
Olesen then spoke to the court, and directly to Gillis.
“You (Gillis) can’t go around shooting people because they park where you don’t like it. You can’t do that, that’s not okay,” Olesen said. “This guy (Gillis) needs to go away. He needs to go to his crummy little cell, in the penitentiary in Sioux Falls, and finish out the rest of his pathetic, crummy life, and not be around people.”
On behalf of Gillis, Gillis’s daughter, Hillary Gillis and her husband Ben Porter, gave statements to the court.
“He (Gillis) is one of the best people I’ve ever met. He is a good person to friends and strangers alike; he is kind, wise, giving, spiritual, positive … he has always been a good father to myself and my sister, and we love him very much,” Hillary said. “I believe that my dad was in fear for his imminent safety when he discharged his gun. He has been carrying a firearm his entire life, and has never shot it at a civilian life until this instance. I believe that he felt threatened by a man 20 years younger, stronger, and taller on his front doorstep when he was alone.”
Hillary asked the court to consider letting Gillis come and live at her home in Colorado, where her and her husband could take care of him. Hillary Gillis said she has been a psychiatric and mental health nurse for the past 18 years.
Witness and neighbor Paul Parker was scheduled to give a statement that day; however, Parker died of a stroke a few days before the hearing.
Public defender Adam Bryson, read a draft of Parker’s statement that he had given him before his passing.
“Bob (Gillis) is one of the kindest people that I’ve ever know. He’s a quiet, gentle person who loves his family and friends.” Parker wrote.
The only testimony given that day was by Dr. William ‘Bill’ Moss, psychologist. Gillis was referred to Moss for an evaluation on his mental status.
After reviewing numerous records, both medical and police, and multiple tests, Moss diagnosed Gillis with dementia.
“What I did was some selected subtests from the Wechsler memory scale that would look at his (Gillis) ability to organize and remember visual retention and also auditory information, so like, what he saw and what he heard.” Moss said. “I also did a test of intelligence and then another examination that looked at executive function.”
Moss said Gillis has had PTSD since serving in Vietnam, and his dementia can affect Gillis’s ability to make prudent decisions, limit his ability to learn new information, and cause low attention and concentration.
“He will be prone to walking away from the stove at times, I imagine. He’s going to be forgetful of names from new people that he’s met. He’s going to be confused more easily, because of difficulties with managing information,” Moss said.
Moss said that he did not recommend Gillis living with his daughter, as it wouldn’t “meet his needs” due to the fact that, “taking care of somebody with dementia is a 24-hour-a-day job, and it’s going to get worse and worse.”
Moss instead said he would recommend supervised care at an assisted living center, and eventually at a nursing home.
Moss said that there is likelihood an act of aggression, similar to the incident at hand, would happen again when it comes to Gillis. But, the chances of Gillis shooting someone again are low, because he can no longer legally own and carry a gun.
Amber Richey, public defender, spoke to the court next, asking Strawn to deny restitution for Mitchell, as well as refuting previouse claims made by Mitchell and Olesen.
“Bob (Gillis) didn’t wake up that morning, in spite of what Ms. Mitchell wants this court to believe in her written statement, with the intention to hurt anyone. And the fact that Mr. Olesen says, ‘I’m sure it would’ve happened to somebody else if it wasn’t to me,’ is ridiculous, Judge (Strawn). This is a man who had trained to use a gun, and never used it in civilian life until this day,” Richey said.
As the sentencing neared the end, Gillis gave a statement.
“Your honor, it is with great regret and remorse that I stand before you ... I spent (many) years in the Air Force, where I volunteered (for) three combat tours in Vietnam.” Said Gillis. “Those tours have left me 100 percent disabled.” Gillis said he has experienced PTSD since his time in the war, and he has no previous criminal record.
“I’m truly grateful that his (Olesen’s) injuries were nonfatal.” Gillis said.
The court sentence Gillis to eight years in the state penitentiary, giving credit for all time served, with suspension of one year; required payment back on court-appointed attorneys fees in the amount of $13,100.99, court costs in the amount of $116.50; prosecution costs in the amount of $129.56; blood testing fees of $200; and urine analysis costs of $225. In regards to restitution, the court denied any to Mitchell but granted restitution to Olesen. The amount is not yet set, as Strawn said he would review the affidavit for restitution to determine the amount at a later date.
“A great tragedy occurred on the day that the victim was shot. That tragedy started long before the shooting,” said Strawn. “The tragedy started because good men did not use good judgment, and it led to what now everyone in this courtroom is going to be affected by.”
