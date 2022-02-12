Shooting incident in Hill City leads to multiple arrests

HILL CITY – Multiple people have been detained in connection with an early morning shooting in Hill City.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at 5:30 a.m., Saturday at a residence on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City. Deputies responded and found blood and numerous spent casings.
Several people had minor injuries sustained in a physical fight but it does not appear that anyone was shot. A man believed to be the shooter has been detained and additional charges may be pending for other individuals involved.
“We thank the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and South Dakota Highway Patrol for their assistance on this call. This is another great example of collaboration between law enforcement agencies working together to keep our area safe,” says Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller.
The investigation continues. Expect to see the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the area processing the scene for evidence.
