Sheriff Volek’s death, like his career, shrouded in mystery

HIGHMORE — Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who died Monday, was a private man in a public job.
Volek was thrust in the state and national spotlight, however, by the fatal crash he responded to on Sept. 12, 2020. He was called to the scene after South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man on U.S. Highway 14, less than a mile from the sheriff’s rural home just west of Highmore.
Volek, 69, died in North Carolina on Monday. Why was he there? What was the cause of death? His office won’t say, nor will the Hyde County auditor.
An obituary published on the Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre does not list a cause of death, and a statement on the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office offers few details. The local newspaper, the Highmore Herald, had no details to share, owner and publisher Marilyn Hanson said.
While it might seem odd that Volek’s death is shrouded in secrecy, it’s in keeping with his career.
That was never more clear than during the uproar over the Ravnsborg investigation. Volek never issued a statement and declined all requests for an interview.
He was the first person on the scene after Ravsnborg, headed back to Pierre after attending a Republican event in Redfield, struck and killed Boever.
Ravnsborg said he walked around the crash site, using his cell phone as a light, to see if he could determine what he struck. He also said he walked back to a road sign to make sure he had just passed through Highmore — he said he wasn’t sure of the name of the town.
If that was the case, he had to pass very close to the dead body of Boever, 55, who had been grievously injured in the crash, his right leg severed and his body terribly damaged by the impact. His face had come through the windshield, leaving his glasses behind.
Ravsnborg has insisted he didn’t notice.
Sheriff Volek responded, but he also failed to spot Boever’s dead body, which was very close to the north driving lane of the road.
How much time did he spend looking? Right now, it’s all a mystery.
He provided Ravnsborg, the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the state, with a car to drive back to Pierre. Then the sheriff apparently waited for a tow truck to arrive from Pierre, about an hour away, before returning to his home.
When a Pioneer reporter visited the crash scene in Highmore a few days after the crash, he was unable to obtain an interview with the sheriff.
The courthouse doors were locked, and a staffer who came to the courthouse door said the sheriff wasn’t there. He would not be talking to reporters, she said.
Since the criminal case ended in a plea deal, allowing the attorney general to plead no contest to a pair of misdemeanor counts, and a civil suit was settled out of court, Volek never testified under oath about that night.
Volek did tell his story to North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joe Arenz twice, as he was interviewed on Sept. 28 and Oct. 29.
Impeachment proceedings against Ravnsborg — the first in state history — will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and what the sheriff saw and did may be introduced as evidence.
Volek was a deeply private man, which is odd for a person in public life. No photos of him were published during the Ravnsborg investigation, despite blanket coverage from state and national media. A post on the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association is threadbare, with no image of the lawman. Until the statement about his death was posted, his name, much less a photo, did not appear on the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
He wasn’t a showy figure in town, either. Volek did not wear a uniform, preferring blue jeans with a khaki shirt with the sheriff’s emblem on a shoulder patch. He wore a cap that said Hyde County Sheriff, according to the photo published with his obituary.
People in his county knew him, and kept returning him to office. First elected in 1998, he won five more four-year terms. He worked as a Highmore police officer and deputy sheriff before being elected sheriff.
Like a real-life Andy Griffith, Volek did not wear a gun, nor did he like to write tickets or reports. Instead, he wanted people to settle their differences with a discussion and a handshake, according to Nick Nemec, a Holabird farmer, former Democratic state legislator and a cousin of Boever.
He frequently admonished drivers with a raised finger if he saw them speeding, Nemec said. He said he received one of those waggling fingers, which people preferred to a ticket and fine.
Married, divorced and then remarried, he had four children, two from each marriage. His widow, Dixie Volek, operates the Kut Hut, a hair salon, in Highmore.
Sheriff Volek was paid $53,045.04 annually. He had a single deputy. The department’s budget is $265,910, according to Hyde County Auditor Marilyn Ring.
Other prominent cases
The Ravnsborg crash wasn’t the first high-profile case in Hyde County during Volek’s tenure as sheriff.
On April 27, 2014, a small plane carrying four men — Nick Reimann of Ree Heights, Logan Rau of Java, Brent Beitelspacher of Bowdle and Donald “DJ” Fischer of Gettysburg — vanished somewhere around Highmore. Family members contacted the sheriff’s office, according to a comment on The South Dakota Standard blog, but couldn’t rouse him to action. Instead, they went in search of the Piper PA-32R-300 Cherokee Lance six-seater, and found tragedy.
A person who identified themselves as Jackie provided a comment on a Jan. 30 South Dakota Standard report on Volek.
“You know another interesting accident? In 2014, a small plane with four people aboard hit an unlit wind tower just west of highmore. All were killed,” Jackie posted. “The family, having lost contact with (the) plane, called the sheriff and asked for him to go look for signs of an accident since the only obstruction nearby was the wind farm. He never did. The family found the crash site.”
The plane had struck a 300-foot-tall wind turbine while flying in dark, cloudy, foggy, rainy conditions. All four men were killed. The crash site was in a pasture west of state Highway 47 and north of 207th Street — like Ravnsborg’s fatal crash, it was near Highmore.
There were two other high-profile cases in the county during Volek’s tenure as sheriff. He wasn’t closely involved in either investigation.
In 2007, former Highmore and Miller Police Chief Ken Huber shot and killed his wife, Highmore Finance Officer Pam Huber. He claimed his gun misfired.
Ken Huber, it turned out, was having an affair with Hyde County State’s Attorney Jennifer Lowrie. He ended up being sentenced to life in prison.
Lowrie, who accused Volek of spreading rumors of the affair, tried to switch counties in 2008, running against Emily Sovell for the Sully County job. Sovell, who as deputy Hyde County state’s attorney, providing all or almost all legal services in place of her father, Hyde County State’s Attorney Merlin Voorhees, was in charge of the prosecution against Ravnsborg, was a classmate of his at USD law school. Sovell defeated Lawrie’s challenge, 316-22.
In another sensational case, David Aesoph murdered his wife Tania Aesoph on their farm northeast of Highmore in 1999. He was found guilty in 2000 and given a life sentence.
‘Very unexpected and sudden’
Volek was a slight person, around 5-foot 7, Nemec said, and he was thin. He dropped a lot of weight in the last year, Nemec said, and had been hospitalized once, maybe twice. He said the sheriff looked almost “cadaverous.”
Did the stress of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash impact him? It almost had to, Nemec said.
What did he die of? The sheriff’s office won’t say, and Auditor Ring, who declined to provide many details, only said the sheriff’s death was “very unexpected and sudden.”
The Hyde County Commission held an emergency meeting on Monday and appointed Deputy Nathan Brady as the acting sheriff. The commission will discuss the matter at its Tuesday, Dec. 7, meeting, Ring said.
She said that’s in part to give Brady time to reflect on his new responsibilities. The term Volek was elected to runs through 2022.
Brady, 23, said he has been the deputy for more than a year. He is a Vermillion native and this is his first job in law enforcement. Brady admitted he is unsure if he wants to stay on as sheriff.
“I’m still deciding,” he said.
The department posted a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
“The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office confirms the passing of long-time Hyde Sheriff, Michael Volek. Sheriff Volek served our law enforcement community for over thirty years through his service to the City of Highmore and County of Hyde. Condolences to his family and to the communities he served.
“‘Serving our rural communities is not an easy job,’ says Nathan Brady, who had served as Volek’s Deputy. ‘Volek’s tenure should be commended. Those of us serving rural areas are committed to providing emergency services and law enforcement, whether it involves friend, family or foe. It is done in our hometown where we often know those involved well, which isn’t easy. I thank him for bringing me to this community. I will miss him.’
“Volek’s family asks that we all respect their privacy as they mourn their loss.”
The obituary asked people to be kind to others in his honor.
“In lieu of flowers or traditional memorial gifts the family requests that you give in whatever way you can to someone or something. Give $5 to a stranger who needs gas or lend an ear to listen to someone having a hard day,” it states. “Find a way to do something for someone and think of living like Mike for just a moment. If you feel like sharing, the family would love to hear about the impact of these moments.
“Any flowers will be given directly to brighten the day of residents and staff at the Highmore Nursing Home. Any plants will be given directly to Mike’s work family at the Hyde County Courthouse.”
It also said people could “plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Michael ‘Mike’ Volek.”
It’s a private matter to them, even if he was a public person.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.