Sharon K. Gugel Memorial Music Scholarship awarded

SPEARFISH — The recipient of the inaugural Sharon K. Gugel Memorial Music Scholarship has been presented to Natalie Miles, who distinguished herself as a leader in the Spearfish High School music department. While a student, she has participated in All-State Choir, jazz band, and musicals. She will attend Northern State University in the fall to study music education with an emphasis in vocal music.
Miles hopes to be a high school music director.
She is the daughter of Jim and Jessica Miles.
Gugel received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northern State University in education.
After teaching for four years, she transferred to Spearfish in 1968 teaching at the junior high and high schools. After 40 years of teaching, Gugel retired in 2004. She received the 2014 Distinguished Service to Music Award by the South Dakota Music Education Association.
