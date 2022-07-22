Sharon K. Gugel Memorial Music Scholarship awarded

Dorothy Gugel, sister of Sharon Gugel, left, presents the inaugural Sharon K. Gugel Memorial Music Scholarship to Natalie Miles. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The recipient of the inaugural Sharon K. Gugel Memorial Music Scholarship has been presented to Natalie Miles, who distinguished herself as a leader in the Spearfish High School music department. While a student, she has participated  in All-State Choir, jazz band, and musicals. She will attend Northern State University in the fall to study music education with an emphasis in vocal music.

Miles hopes to be a high school music director.

