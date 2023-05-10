Shafer settling in as new Deadwood police chief

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s new police chief is getting settled in and started on a few new initiatives, as well as moving existing ones forward.
Cory Shafer, a former lieutenant with the Deadwood Police Department, was promoted to interim chief March 17, a role he served in until former Police Chief Ken Mertens, retired April 14.
“Although we are saddened by the retirement of chief Mertens and recognize the void his departure will create, the promotion of lieutenant Shafer to chief is an exciting moment in Deadwood’s history,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “In the time that Cory has been with the department, he has risen in the ranks and solidified himself as a leader among his colleagues. With his experience in casino safety and security, combined with his extensive training and involvement in and around the community, it truly was an easy decision for the commission. Cory’s infectious smile, can-do, attitude, and strong leadership are sure to keep us moving in the same positive direction. Keeping everyone safe while delivering a great Deadwood experience for our visitors and strengthening our community.”
Now officially chief, Shafer said many aspects of the position applied to him.
“First and foremost, what comes to my mind is the folks that work here, the team that we have here,” Shafer said. “The precedent, so to speak, that’s been set from previous chiefs – chief Fuller and chief Mertens – and being able to have the ability to continue that. The community, having gone to college and lived and worked in Las Vegas, I love the gaming industry. I love entertaining. I love to be busy. Being able to be on a team within a team, to better corroborate a department and staying level with the growth of the city means a lot to me. Having the privilege to do that as chief of police for the officers that work within the Deadwood police department.”
Initiatives that Shafer would like to focus on include the reserve program.
“And stepping in to be a field training officer, I also put in place more of a field training program to be able to train new officers as they get hired. And now we have a field training cadre,” Shafer said. “Several officers within the department are now FTOs, in addition to me. So as individuals get hired, they go through phases of training with different certified training officers to accrue the training necessary to do the essential duties of this job. And included in that is teaching and mentoring and then training the day to day tasks of being a police officer. I was proud of that. I like coaching. I like teaching. I like mentoring. It’s a passion I have.”
Following his promotion to sergeant, the pandemic hit.
“With that, the pandemic weighed quite a burden on a lot of individuals,” Shafer said. “Not just within the department, but within the community and world. And I was able to initiate, not being familiar with how to generate or do a grant, I was able to get a grant from South Dakota. It’s the South Dakota Highway Safety grant. And this grant gives the ability for officers to, essentially, work traffic with the objective of maintaining – I’m proud to say – maintaining our low fatality, or injury, crashes, by being visible in public, speed enforcement, safety belt enforcement, and this grant that we have pays officers their overtime wages. So it allows officers outside of the scope of their 40-hour week to work an additional couple hours to accrue overtime to help with maybe any financial burden that maybe they accrued in their life.”
As a lieutenant, with the increased events Deadwood continues to have and the increased population during events, the more frequented Deadwood is by tourists, by locals, by individuals moving here, Shafer felt a need to initiate a Community Events Response Team team within the Deadwood Police Department.
“It’s comprised of five officers within the police department that have gone through an interview process that will be given more advanced training than the street level officer and wear a separate uniform, out in public during the events, to counter any active shooters,” Shafer said. “Active shooter response. Anything that would amount to more than what a street level officer can encounter … the objective is taking this team, putting them out there with high visibility to the public, a little more advanced training than the street level officer, but what’s important, is their mindset and willingness to counter any threat that may be posed to the public during events.”
Shafer said he has also been instrumental in influencing a fellow Deadwood officer to implement Deadwood’s first honor guard.
“I’m just proud to say that Deadwood Police Department, representing the Northern Hills, so to speak, is going to be able to implement that and I’m more honored to say that it was the initiative taken by another fellow co-worker,” Shafer said.
Looking back at the past four years of data, Shafer said the most noticeable component was the year of COVID.
“And how much of an impact that caused in crime, traffic stops, foot patrols, building checks,” Shafer said. “2021 was a skyrocket from 2020 and now we have actually decreased down to 2022. We’re actually decreasing in our calls for service. Our arrests are down slightly in 2022 from 2021. Our DUIs maintain the same level, which you can look at both ways. We like to think that we’re trying to keep the streets safe and injury accidents, any accidents, to zero.”
Shafer went on to say that traffic enforcement has slightly decreased from 2021-2022.
“We are seeing a slight increase from 2021 in traffic speed citations,” Shafer said. “Speeding, in general. Drug calls for service, they’re not skyrocketing, but they’re not maintaining. They are increasing a touch. Nothing to be alarmed at. Nothing to think they are out of control. Our foot patrols increased dramatically from 2021 to 2022, from 164 to 350. That’s when the officers are out engaging with the community.”
Shafer attended college at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City and continued on with his education in Las Vegas, where he was employed at MGM for approximately four years in security.
“Then I ventured back home and I’ve been certified in law enforcement since 2014,” Shafer said.
Prior to serving with the Deadwood Police Department, beginning in 2016 as a part-time officer and moving to full-time and a field training officer role, a promotion to sergeant, then lieutenant, Shafer was an officer with the Rapid City Police Department.
Shafer said he is blessed with a good plate to continue on with.
“The support of the city and the department has been immaculate,” Shafer said. “I look forward to the future, here at the Deadwood Police Department, continuing to evolve as a team, motivate other members of the department, welcome in new ones that may be coming in, and I look forward to continuing to serve and protect for the community and citizens of Deadwood, but also promote a healthy, so to speak, and a safe destination for people to vacation here.”
