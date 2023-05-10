Shafer settling in as new Deadwood police chief
Deadwood Police Chief Cory Shafer is pictured here at Deadwood City Hall. He is settling into his new role as Deadwood police chief. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s new police chief is getting settled in and started on a few new initiatives, as well as moving existing ones forward. 

Cory Shafer, a former lieutenant with the Deadwood Police Department, was promoted to interim chief March 17, a role he served in until former Police Chief Ken Mertens, retired April 14. 

