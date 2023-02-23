Shafer named new Deadwood police chief

DEADWOOD — Cory Shafer will take over as Deadwood police chief March 17 when current Police Chief Ken Mertens retires.
Shafer, a lieutenant in the department, was named to the position Tuesday during the Deadwood City Commission meeting.
“Although we are saddened by the retirement of Chief Mertens and recognize the void his departure will create, the promotion of Lieutenant Shafer to Chief is an exciting moment in Deadwood’s history,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “In the time that Cory has been with the department, he has risen in the ranks and solidified himself as a leader among his colleagues. With his experience in casino safety and security, combined with his extensive training and involvement in and around the community, it truly was an easy decision for the Commission. Cory’s infectious smile, can-do, attitude, and strong leadership are sure to keep us moving in the same positive direction. Keeping everyone safe while delivering a great Deadwood experience for our visitors and strengthening our community.”
In his role as police chief, Shafer will also serve as a member of the Deadwood Event and Parking & Transportation Committees.
In other police business, the commission accepted a letter of resignation from Andrew Larive, the school resource officer and a patrol officer, effective March 2 and is looking to hire one full-time patrol officer. Larive accepted a police officer position at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
John Reiser was approved for hire by the commission as community service officer, effective March 6, pending a pre-employment screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.