RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) Level 3 and 4 compulsory teams competed at the Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet Feb. 19-20, at the Barnett Center, in Rapid City.
Both of these young teams had an outstanding day of competition, bringing home the championships titles.
The Level 3 team posted a team score of 110.225 to claim their title.
The Level 4 team posted a teamscore of 111.675 to win their event.
“This was a great victory for both of these teams,” said Lexie Cathcart, Spearfish’s head compulsory coach. “All of the gymnasts performed at the top of their game, and really pulled together to bring home these two impressive titles.”
In the Level 3 competition, Scarlet Brock dominated the 6-to-7 year old age group.
Brock won the all around title with a score of 36.45, and took the gold medals on both floor (9.45) and bars 9.3.
Brock added two silver medals on vault (8.825), and beam 8.875.
The silver medal in the all around went to SGA teammate Quinn Barnaud, with a score of 35.00. She claimed the gold medal on vault (9.0), and and beam (8.925).
She also placed third on floor (8.425).
Elle Krohn added a silver medal on bars (9.1), and placed third on beam (8.525), and fourth on floor (8.40).
Krohn claimed the bronze in the all around with a total of 33.90.
Katana Cathcart claimed fourth place on the bars (8.95).
In the 8-year old age division, Paisyn Krogman topped the podium winning the all around title with a score of 35.20.
Krogman also claimed gold on the beam (9.075), took the silver on vault (8.775), placed third on floor (8.775), and placed fourth on bars (8.625).
Fray Nelson claimed a number of fifth place medals; vault (8.575), beam (8.45), and floor (8.65).
She finished seventh in the all around (33.375).
In the 9-year old division, Enly Williams earned the silver on beam (8.9), and bronze on both bars (9.175), and floor (8.85).
She was third overall with a total of (35.375).
Bryn Coyle claimed the gold medal on beam (9.25), took the silver on vault (8.875), and finished fifth overall (34.50).
Bristin Yackley finished fifth on bars (8.55).
In the 10-year old division, Maye Moody placed eighth on beam (8.625), and Gracelyn Mills posted the highest all around total of the entire meet winning the gold medal with a score of 37.30.
Mills went on to win three individual event titles, taking the gold on bars (9.575), beam (9.45), and floor (9.375).
She placed 3rd on Vault 8.9.
This Level 3 team is really fun to work with,” said Cathcart. “They have a passion for the sport, and a real drive to get better with each competition. The state meet in March should be very exciting for them.”
The Level 4 team started the competition with the 8/9-year old age group.
Madelyn Adams placed fourth on beam (8.8), fifth on floor (8.675), and fourth overall with a total of 33.30.
Kasia Moselle garnered the gold medal on beam (9.3). She took the silver on floor (9.575) and placed third on bars (9.5).
Molly Albrecht, competing in the 10-year old age group, put together the top all around score of the entire Level 4 session, winning the gold medal with a total all around score of 37.25.
Albrecht also won all four individual titles, claiming gold on the vault (8.9), bars (9.65), beam (9.325), and floor (9.375).
In the 11-year old age group, DeVyn Ainsworth also claimed the all around title with a score of 36.75.
She placed 1st on Vault 8.775, Bars 9.775 Floor 9.35 and took the bronze on beam with a score of 8.85.
Dee Reinbold competed in the 12-year old age division and won gold on vault (9.2) and placed second on beam (9.0).
She added two bronze medals on bars (9.65), and floor (9.0).
She ended up with the silver medal in the all around with a total all around score of 36.85.
Sunday morning started out with the Xcel Gold competition. SGA was represented by
Berklee Nore, in the 11-year old division, placed second on vault (9.0), finished third on bars (9.1), placed fourth on beam (8.875), and sixth on floor 8.925.
Her all around total of 35.90 earned her the Bronze Medal for third place.
Hattie Ewert and Lauren Dalton competed in the 12-year old age group.
Ewert finished fifth on vault (9.0), placed sixth on beam (8.625), and earned the bronze on floor (9.05).
She finished sixth in the all around with a total all around score of 35.30.
Dalton finished fourth on vault (9.05), placed third on bars (9.075), and finished in seventh overall with a total score of 35.00.
Bella Castle continued her winning season taking the gold medal in the all around with a total of 37.00.
Castle placed second on vault (9.025), and bars (9.35).
She won gold on beam (9.25), and floor (9.375).
Logan McMeel competed for SGA in the 14-and-over age group.
McMeel earned two individual event titles, taking gold on the vault (9.025), and bars (9.1).
She placed fourth on beam (8.075), and finished second on floor (9.075).
Her all around total score of 35.275 had her finishing in second place.
The Xcel team finished third overall with a total score of 109.30.
The Xcel Silver team finished out the Sunday competition for SGA.
Gianna Gibbs competed in the 8/9-year old age group, and finished her meet with an all around total score of 33.15.
In the 12-year old age group, Addi Wheeler finished with a total score of 35.525, and Rylie Raysor won gold on beam (9.425), took third on vault (9.3) and placed fourth on both bars (9.15), and floor (8.95).
She claimed the silver in the all around with a total of (36.825).
The Spearfish gymnasts will now have several weeks off as they prepare for the state competition at the end of March in Sioux Falls.
