SFPE grant provides ‘therapy putty and sand’ for West Elementary students .jpg

The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education provided a grant for teachers at West Elementary to purchase therapy putty and sand, which are sensory integration tools that help students strengthen their motor skills, relax, stay calm, and refocus. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — While people may be familiar with many programs and events sponsored by the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, they may not be aware that the foundation also provides grants to teachers for tools in their classrooms that assist students on their daily educational journey. One such grant provides therapy putty and sand for West Elementary School students.

“Students benefit greatly from the use of the putty,” said Betsy Koistinen and Amy Olness, West Elementary teachers who work with students in the Resource Room. They explained “thera-putty” is a silicone-based material that comes in a container much like playdough. It is used to strengthen student’s motor skills to promote stronger handwriting and cutting skills, and it also helps students relax, stay calm and helps students stay focused.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.