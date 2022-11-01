The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education provided a grant for teachers at West Elementary to purchase therapy putty and sand, which are sensory integration tools that help students strengthen their motor skills, relax, stay calm, and refocus. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — While people may be familiar with many programs and events sponsored by the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, they may not be aware that the foundation also provides grants to teachers for tools in their classrooms that assist students on their daily educational journey. One such grant provides therapy putty and sand for West Elementary School students.
“Students benefit greatly from the use of the putty,” said Betsy Koistinen and Amy Olness, West Elementary teachers who work with students in the Resource Room. They explained “thera-putty” is a silicone-based material that comes in a container much like playdough. It is used to strengthen student’s motor skills to promote stronger handwriting and cutting skills, and it also helps students relax, stay calm and helps students stay focused.
“It benefits students’ overall self-regulation which allows them to stay in control,” Koistinen said. “It can also be used as a fidget tool.”
Koistinen and Olness applied for a grant through the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education to purchase thera-putty to use as a sensory tool, and they explained it is used mainly in the Resource Room.
“Students can choose this tool during their regularly scheduled breaks or when they need help to relax when they are stressed, nervous, or overwhelmed,” Olness said, adding the students love all of the putty options and themes and request to use it often. “Several of our putty containers have colorful little tokens that the students can hide and find in the putty. The activities with the putty have a positive impact on our students’ ability to calm themselves, and after they use the tool, they are ready to focus and learn.”
The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, a nonprofit organization made up of a volunteer board that provides grant money to teachers to fund innovative educational programs for all students, is proud to provide this sensory tool for students.
“Our foundation provides nearly $100,000 annually to support the mission of the Spearfish School District, and we appreciate our teachers identifying needs we can provide that help them create a successful learning environment for all students,” Mary Pochop, foundation board chair, said.
“We greatly appreciate this grant and would not have been able to buy these needed tools without the generosity of Spearfish Foundation for Public Education,” Koistinen and Olness said. “The putty is something that our students use on a daily basis and has many purposes and benefits. It’s made well enough that we will be able to use it for years to come. We are very appreciative!”
To find out how to get involved with or support the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, visit https://www.spearfishschools.org or find Spearfish Foundation for Public Education on Facebook.
