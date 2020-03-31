STURGIS — At kitchen tables and sewing rooms across the region, sewing enthusiasts are doing their part to support nurses and doctors on the front-line fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
From Deadwood to Belle Fourche and Sturgis to Sundance, Wyo., those with sewing machines have answered the call to make surgical masks that when worn over the top of health care workers N95 masks may prolong the mask’s lifespan.
Monument Health put out the call last week asking people with sewing skills to help out by making two different cloth surgical masks. For the Monument masks, there are specific fabric and design requirements that must be followed.
Laurie Wince, director of the Foundation for Health in Deadwood, has organized a “Florence Nightingales of the Sewing Machine” group. She said the shortage of masks hits home with her because she has two daughters who are nurses and a son-in-law who is a surgeon.
“It’s dear to my heart knowing someone in their community is protecting them. I thought we should do what we could here to do the same,” said Wince.
It is the mission of the Foundation for Health to raise funds and receive contributions to promote and support the mission of Monument Health in Deadwood along with the health and safety needs of the community of Lead, Deadwood and beyond, Wince said.
For that reason, the foundation is providing the supplies to make the masks.
The fabric, thread, printed instructions and Wince’s contact information can be picked up at MS Mail, 140 Sherman St., in Deadwood beginning Wednesday, April 1. The location will also serve as the drop-off for finished masks. Hours will be 10 a.m. to Noon Monday through Friday.
Although Wince is a quilter, she’s spending most of her time coordinating the effort.
“I’m able to provide support or refer someone, but the sewers are the boots on the ground,” she said.
In these uncertain and anxious times, there is nothing better than doing something for others and looking outward to make yourself feel better, Wince said.
“We are plugged into our greatest gift. We will never see who will wear the mask, but the bottom line is, it doesn’t matter. We are looking outward,” she said.
In Sturgis, Love INC., which offers a Life INC. class called Craft for a Cause, mobilized its sewing group to make masks. Because of the call for social distancing, the Life INC classes for the spring semester were cancelled so each sewer is making masks at their own home, and have already finished more than 50 masks.
Ellen Brown has taught the Craft for a Cause class for the past year and a half. Some of the items they have made in the past include soup bowl cozies which were distributed to every Sturgis Meals on Wheels recipient for Valentine’s Day. They also have made child-themed pillowcases for the Sturgis Crisis Intervention Shelter Services, and dignity bags to cover colostomy bags at the nursing homes in Sturgis.
When Brown put out the plea to sew masks, she said everyone just answered the call.
“They went through their fabric and found what they needed. It’s been wonderful,” she said. “It gives you a positive attitude that you are helping, even though you are social distancing.”
She likened the sewers to Rosie the Riveter, the cultural icon of World War II, who represented the women who worked in factories and shipyards, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies.
“We’re calling ourselves Susie the Sewer. We’re doing our war effort toward this silent virus. It makes us feel good,” she said.
“Annie” Albright, owner of The Bakery Fabrics in Belle Fourche, has patterns for four different versions of the mask on her Facebook page.
She’s a firm believer that everyone should be wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and she is encouraging her customers to make them available to whomever feels the need to wear one.
“A mask catches the droplets. If we were all wearing them, we would reduce the amount of droplets in the air,” she said.
Albright said she already has given out 50 free mask patterns to customers from near and far including people from South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.
“I’m encouraging people to wear a mask if they are going out. It’s not going to stop the virus completely, but it will help lessen the spread,” she said.
Sewer Lola Killam of Sturgis said she is honored to be sewing the masks.
“The only thing I can do right now is stay at home and not spread the virus, so I may as well be sewing,” she said.
