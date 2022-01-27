Sewer upgrades throughout Spearfish

SPEARFISH — More than 1 million gallons of wastewater flows through the city of Spearfish’s sewer system every day, to help keep that system running smoothly, multiple sewer line projects are underway in Spearfish, including a continued main trunk line expansion along Dahl Road.
The network of pipes that comprise the city’s sewer system is made up of varying materials from clay, to concrete, to PVC (Polyvinyl chloride). The section of trunk line, the primary artery of the sewer system that runs underneath Dahl Road, which is next to be excavated consists of 10-inch PVC pipe and will be replaced with 21-inch PVC to help serve the growing capacity needs coming from the many development initiatives taking place around Exit 17 and the Colorado Boulevard corridor.
The last phase of the trunk line expansion project occurred in 2018. That phase expanded the trunk line along State Street beginning at Federal Street to Dakota Street and through an alleyway, ending at Dahl Road. This new phase will pick up where that left off, extend along Dahl Road, and end at Colorado Boulevard. This portion of the project was sent out to bid and recently awarded to A&L Contractors LLC, from Spearfish for $573,605.30. Work is expected to begin this spring.
As a portion of street work is completed on Sandstone Hills Drive, from Windmill Drive to Colorado Boulevard, that sewer line will also be upsized to meet the growing capacity needs in the area.
“That line has been undersized, so in conjunction with redoing the streets in that area, we are going to upsize that short chunk of sewer pipe going underneath the interstate,” explained Adam McMahon, assistant Public Works Director.
That project was awarded to GTI Companies Inc., from Spearfish for $1,491,791.50 earlier this month. It is also scheduled to begin in the spring
In other areas of town, McMahon said cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP) lining is taking place. Those projects are used to reinforce pipes that are deteriorated due to sewer gasses. The liner used is made of felt that is soaked in epoxy resin. After the section of pipe has been bypassed, drained, and flushed out, the liner is fed through the line with an expandable tube. Once inflated, the tube presses the liner to the inside of the pipe. The liner is then steam-cured and acts as almost a new pipe.
“That liner is sized as such that once it’s cured out, it will support itself as if it was brand new PVC pipe,” McMahon said. “So even if that clay pipe or concrete pipe completely corrodes around it and collapses, it is structurally sufficient on its own to hold up the soil pressures and ground water pressures around it.”
McMahon said CIPP lining is ideal for sections of pipe that are in highly populated areas such as neighborhoods and busy commercial areas, because it doesn’t require as much excavation.
“That way we don’t need to worry about going in there until we have capacity issues,” he said.
McMahon said the city is also currently in the beginning stages of updating its sewer system master plan, which will look at the growth that has occurred in the years since the last plan was implemented, and direct the Public Works Department in what work will need to be done in the future.
“With the Miller Ranch, and all the stuff out at Exit 17 and increasing the capacity at the lift station out there, we’re just going to have the consultants look at that again and revise our master planning for that area specifically, but also our demands throughout town,” he said.
Part of the reason to establish a new master plan is to help the city apply for grants that will help offset the costs of future sewer projects.
“There’s a lot of money going around for sewer and water projects right now in grants,” McMahon said. “Fingers crossed that we continue to have good luck with that; we’ve been able to stay ahead of any problems.”
