SPEARFISH — Each year, the Spearfish Middle School Student Council honors those who have served in the military during its annual Veterans Day program, but throughout the school year, the kids continue to celebrate those veterans by serving and sharing a meal with them every month.
“We started the (Veterans Day program) years and years ago and the person I worked with, Kathy Wolff, and I felt bad our kids never really got a chance to know the veterans,” explained Paula Farley, a teacher at Spearfish Middle School and student council advisor.
After the program, the council students usually serve the veterans in attendance refreshments, but that time is limited, as they have to return to classes.
Farley said she got the idea to extend the students’ time with the veterans after she attended an American Legion meeting about five years ago when she was nominated as teacher of the year by the organization.
“When I went out there to accept the award I saw that Micheline Nelson (American Legion Auxiliary chairperson) had brought some sandwich stuff and she said, ‘well for a lot of guys this is just their social event,’” Farley said.
Looking for a way to allow her students connect more with the veterans they celebrate each November, Farley suggested allowing them to cook and serve a meal at the American Legion’s monthly meetings.
“It’s a chance to get them to know them as people,” she said. “Every year we get new kids and we vote if we want to do this project and the ones who have done it talk to the new kids, ‘oh, you’ll love it, its great.’”
Farley said the menu for each meeting is limited to meals that can be prepared in electric skillets and crockpots, but the food is only a small part of the equation; the fellowship and getting the younger generation involved in the Spearfish veterans community is what really matters.
“I like to hear stories from older people. It gives me insight to the community and I can learn from stuff that they tell me,” said Corvin Yenglin, an eighth grader in the council.
“I like talking to them and I like knowing that I’ve done something for them since they served for us,” added Olivia Purcell, a 7th grader, who has been involved with the student council since elementary school.
Elizabeth Kiley and Sydney Telford are two sixth graders enjoying their first year in the program.
“I thought it’d be fun and I wanted to get involved at school,” Kiley said.
“It’s fun to learn new stuff about veterans and all of that stuff because none of my parents are veterans,” Tilford added.
Gary Dettman, a retired captain in the U.S. Air Force, who has been a member of the Spearfish American Legion for 10 years, said he and all of the veterans appreciate the time they get to spend with the students.
“It’s just a great feeling that they feel motivated to do this for us. We really appreciated it,” he said. “They’re very interested in what we did in the military, what we have done since, and we’re very interested in what they’re doing in school and what we can do to motivate them to follow in our footsteps.”
“It’s just fun to listen to the veterans joke and laugh with the kids and the kids laugh with them,” Farley said.
Although the student council consists of students from sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, Farley said there are students in the high school who participated in the early years of the program, that still make time to attend the dinners.
“One’s a senior now and one’s a junior, one of the (other) juniors joined the junior auxiliary so she participates in a lot of the activities the auxiliary does,” Farley said.
“We should be involved in out schools and communities, just get into it, if you don’t like it the first year you don’t have to come back to it, but I would honestly stay in it because it’s honestly fun and you get to do stuff with it,” added Olivia Lyons, another eighth grader.
