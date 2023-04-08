 Skip to main content
Serenity Dennard disappearance - 2019 mystery still causing misery

Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Despite exhaustive efforts, she has never been found. Courtesy photo

One of the biggest mysteries in all of South Dakota — the unknown fate of 9-year-old Serenity Dennard — elicits one singular emotion more than any other for those who loved, cared for, or searched for the precocious girl who disappeared from a Black Hills youth home more than four years ago.

Some people monitoring the missing person’s case feel disappointed that Serenity was able to escape from the locked Children’s Home Society facility on Feb. 3, 2019. 

Pennington County Sheriff’s Captain Tony Harrison, now retired, examines search maps during the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Serenity Dennard. Courtesy Pennington Sheriff’s Office

This file photo of a map shows lines where people and dogs searched for Serenity Dennard in the area around the Black Hills Children’s Home south of Rockerville. The lines, recorded by GPS devices, are blue in places where people have searched and red in spots where people and dogs have searched together. The hand of Pennington County then-Sheriff Kevin Thom is pointing to where Serenity Dennard was last seen, about 50 yards north of the entrance to the children’s home. Photo by Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
Darcie Gentry, Serenity Dennard’s legal adoptive mother, sits on the bed she keeps made for Serenity in case the missing girl ever comes home. Gentry said Serenity loved their cat, Stella, whose presence helps keeps Serenity close to Gentry’s heart. Photo by Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
KaSandra and Chad Dennard hold a photo of Serenity and her favorite stuffed unicorn while sitting on her bed in their Sturgis home in this file photo. Photo by Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
The Black Hills Children’s Home is located in a remote area of Pennington County about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City. This photo shows the path witnesses say Serenity ran down prior to entering the parking lot and venturing out to Rockerville Road, where she was last seen heading north. Photo by Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
