Senden next Spearfish mayor; Klarenbeek, Rath retain council seats

SPEARFISH — John Senden will be Spearfish's next mayor. He defeated challenger James Vande Hey by a margin of 1,210-393.
Larry Klarenbeek and Ana Culver Rath will retain their council seats.
Klarenbeek defeated challenger Gabe Bell in Ward 2 304-184.
And Culver Rath, with 290 votes, topped Brandon Earl, 140, and Dustin Lee, 132, in Ward 3.
