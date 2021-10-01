Senator: ‘Apathy’ at root of BHSU financial woes

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University hosted a presentation by members of the South Dakota Board of Regents as well as state legislators, Wednesday, which yielded a frank discussion about how the college and community is represented in Pierre.
“You as a community, if you want a university here, you’re going to have to work to help preserve it and save it and move it forward. And that starts by showing up in Pierre,” said Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel.
Maher sits on the appropriations and joint appropriation committees at the state senate and was a prime sponsor of Senate Bill 55 (SB55) during the 2020 legislative session.
“I was the sole person who filed that. And that was, for one reason, to provide a little bit of shock and to get people’s attention that we needed to do something,” he said. “Black Hills State had hemorrhaged almost $8 million in the previous five years and you were on the verge of bankruptcy.”
SB55 charges the South Dakota Board of Regents to form a task force to evaluate the administration of the various institutes of higher learning under its authority to identify any efficiencies and overlaps.
After presentations by BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols and Dr. Brian Maher, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents, and no relation to the state senator, in which they outlined the work that had been done by the task force so far, the floor was opened for comments and concerns from the Spearfish community.
Fred Romkema, former state representative and mayor of Spearfish, took the opportunity to address the discrepancy in how much funding BHSU receives from the state versus other universities.
“18.7% of the budget of Black Hills State University is supported by the state versus 31% average,” he said. “It appears we have an (inequality) of resources.”
Heather Forney, vice president of finance for the Board of Regents, said one of the goals of the task force is to look at the holistic funding of the state’s universities and reevaluate administrative overlaps.
“Our plan is to do some smoothing of those peaks and valleys to have a more equitable distribution of funding through general funds to each of the institutions,” she said.
Sen. Maher said most universities in the state send representatives to Pierre each year to promote their organizations and petition for state funds, but BHSU isn’t one of them.
“There’s nothing from Black Hills State. Black Hills State never shows up. Never. They aren’t there,” he said. “This is where the decisions are made, this is were the money comes from, and if you’re not there to tell your story, you don’t have anybody telling your story.”
He challenged the community to step up in Pierre to fight for more BHSU representation.
“My charge to you and anybody who sits on the foundation board and the city council (is to) combine your forces with the city council, your chamber of commerce, and Black Hills State, and have a presence in Pierre,” he said. “Your apathy is causing this.”
Attendees pushed back against the apathetic claim, suggesting the university’s financial situation stems more from past budgetary caps, and a history of frugality.
“Back in the ‘60s, Black Hills State would return money to the state budget because we were very frugal,” said Harvey Krautschun, another former state representative and a long-time financial pillar in Spearfish.
Krautschun said because of the university’s parsimony in the ‘60s, its base budgetary contributions from the state never increased.
“That’s the reality of where things started,” he said.
Krautschun spoke directly to Sen. Maher to get right to the heart of the matter.
“I sure respect your comment and I thank you for it. … I love what you’re saying because what I think you’re also saying is, ‘you know what, I’d love to carry a few bills in next year and I’ll sponsor them and I’ll make damn sure Black Hills State gets its cut,’” Krautschun said to cheers from the crowd and a head nod from the state senator.
The meeting wasn’t all doom and gloom, however. Now charged with a clear path to correcting the course Black Hills State has been on, Dr. Maher praised Nichols for the progress made since her hiring.
“I believe you are on the right track, I truly believe you are on the right track,” he said.
Kory Menken, executive director for Spearfish Economic Development Corporation, said he had been meeting with Nichols on the subject of representing the university in Pierre more, and planned to be there during the last session but was stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Your challenge has been heard and accepted,” Menken said addressing Sen. Maher. “We are committed to being in Pierre a lot more.”
