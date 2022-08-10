STURGIS — Two people in a semi-truck escaped serious injury when the truck in which they were traveling left Interstate 90 near Sturgis and struck a home on Dickson Drive.
It’s still uncertain why the truck left the interstate.
“The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol,” said Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Mangan said the accident happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when the 2020 Volvo semi-truck and tractor were eastbound on Interstate 90, near mile marker 32, when it left the roadway to the right.
The semi-truck and trailer entered the south ditch, traveled through a chain-link fence, across Dickson Drive and entered private property where it went through a yard and struck the front of a residential home.
The 68-year-old female semi-truck driver and the 63-year-old male passenger received minor injuries, and both were taken to the Sturgis hospital The driver was wearing a seatbelt, the passenger was not. Charges are pending against the driver, Mangan said.
A 74-year-old male in the home was not injured.
Work continued about four hours later to stabilize the house and remove the semi-truck.
Agencies responding to the accident included the Highway Patrol, Sturgis Police, Meade County Sheriff, Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and Rapid City Fire Department.
