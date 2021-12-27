Semi gets stuck attempting turnaround

SPEARFISH — A semi truck hauling approximately 10,000 pounds of postal deliveries became high-centered Wednesday, when it attempted to U-turn from Interstate-90 westbound, to Interstate-90 eastbound.
“I believe they were delivering some mail, shipping stuff for UPS, is what (the driver) said,” explained Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson.
Ladson said he was unclear as to why the driver decided to attempt the turn, due to a language barrier, but no injuries were reported. Ladson said Sunshine towing was called to help straighten out the grounded trailer.
“They can hook up to the front end of that (trailer) and get that really low, … so that brings up that rear end then you just start trying to work it out,” Ladson said. “It took a little bit of time. …You just kind of go foot-by-foot until you get that thing free.”
