STURGIS — The Sturgis Economic Development Corporation is in the final stages of buying the Sturgis Strikers Bowling Alley.
Amanda Anglin, executive director of SEDC, told the Sturgis City Council at its Dec. 20, meeting that the investment put into saving the property and allowing it to continue to operate as a bowling alley far outweighs the cost to construct a new facility and also preserves a long-time business in downtown Sturgis.
The bowling alley, at 910 1st St. in Sturgis, was built in 1956 and has been operated as a bowling alley for 65 years.
It has been up for sale for just short of a year. A couple months ago, there was interest in the property by a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-centric business owner, Anglin said.
“I was informed that someone was interested in purchasing the bowling alley to remodel the property into a Rally venue that quite possibly would only be open for two weeks a year,” she said.
At that point, conversations started with various local stakeholders, none of whom wanted to see the building used only two weeks a year, she said.
Anglin said SEDC has negotiated and signed a purchase agreement to acquire the bowling alley property and business.
“SEDC will be the property owner, not the city of Sturgis. We are partnering to make this project successful and keep this business open in our community,” she said.
Anglin did not reveal the selling price of the building and business.
Sturgis City Council member Beka Zerbst, the council’s representative to the SEDC board, said she supports the purchase of the bowling alley.
“I think it could be said that the city already supports recreational opportunities, and the city not only supports economic development, but economic retainment also,” Zerbst said.
She said that the bowling alley has been an anchor of the downtown of Sturgis for decades, and it is important to see that it is maintained. Zerbst said that for her, the bowling alley issue is a quality-of-life issue, and also a recreation issue.
Administrators of the Sturgis Action Facebook page said they were concerned that the sale of the bowling alley was being handled by Sturgis real estate agent Richelle Bruch who is now a city employee.
Bruch had listed the property before being hired as the city’s Rally & Events Coordinator recently. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said Bruch was not a part of the negotiations concerning the sale of the building.
“The city is actually not a party to the transaction. It’s SEDC,” Ainslie said. “The city is providing some financing for SEDC which we have done on several different projects.”
Ainslie gave as examples the financing of Domino’s, the Exit 32 property, and Scoop Town Car Wash.
“The city is not going to title own this property at all,” he said.
Zerbst said she does not see a conflict of interest with Bruch selling the property even though she is a city employee.
“It’s Facebook. While I think it’s important that we address citizens’ concerns… I’m just going to leave it at that,” she said.
Ainslie said the discussions about purchasing the building were started before Bruch was a city employee.
The building was listed for $720,000, but the negotiated purchase price was less than that advertised price, Ainslie said. The money for the purchase will come from the city’s revolving loan fund.
The 12-lane bowling alley features updated lanes and score keeping system, glow in the dark carpet, kitchen, walk in cooler, and bar. There are league nights Monday through Thursday.
Currently, the business is open seven days a week and has seven parttime employees, not including the owners. There are seven adult bowling leagues and three youth leagues that run six days a week. The adult leagues have 216 participants, and the youth leagues have 48 participants, Anglin said.
