SPEARFISH — In recognition of local, state, and national COVID-19 guidelines, Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) held its annual meeting virtually Thursday.
Despite the change in format, the program included economic and community development updates from SEDC and the city of Spearfish.
“In spite of the challenges we have faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a year of opportunity and growth for both SEDC and Spearfish,” said Kory Menken, SEDC executive director.
In his virtual address, Menken highlighted the work the organization did during 2020 as it was challenged to adapt its structure due to the pandemic.
“Although the vast majority of our tradeshow activities were postponed in 2020, SEDC certainly did not abandon our efforts to attract new business and workforce talent to the community,” he said.
Menken said in addition to “launching several new strategic marketing initiatives, SEDC is actively working with several out-of-state companies that have identified Spearfish as a possible location for relocation or expansion.”
A video presentation highlighting some of the areas Spearfish has progressed in 2020 stated that building permit valuation reached nearly $55 million last year, sales tax was up 7% and hospitality tax was up 2% despite the pandemic. The video pointed out the Homestead, Top Shelf, Reserve, and Elkhorn Ridge housing developments continuing to progress. As well as the new public/private partnership project between the city of Spearfish and Dream Design International – Sky Ridge.
The video mentioned several businesses expanding through the area including Black Hills Moto, Oneok, Solmax, Zeeb’s Greenhouse, Bay Equity, Family Dollar, and Rolling Bones. It also mentioned Keating Resources’ recent purchase of the old Polaris building and its plan to transform the space into distribution and manufacturing, and climate controlled storage space.
In her keynote address, Black Hills State University President, Dr. Laurie Stenberg Nichols highlighted some of the ways BHSU is addressing the recruitment and retention, as well as the workforce needs of the community. Of particular interest was the newly formed career center at BHSU.
“The career center, however, is equally important to our employers who hire part time labor, might want to find an intern, or fill a vacancy with a graduate from Black Hills State,” she said. “We, in turn, would like to provide job options to our students both while they’re a student here as well as when they graduate.”
Nichols said that around 70% of BHSU graduates stay in Western South Dakota to work. She mentioned new programs for the hospitality, nursing, and forestry industries that are most common in the Northern Hills.
Nichols also said the university had hired Ruffalo Noel Levits, an enrollment and fundraising management consulting firm headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to create a comprehensive 10-year strategic enrollment plan.
“There are a lot of parts to this plan as it spans recruitment, retention, academic programs, student support, and many other areas,” she said.
The Spirit of Enterprise Award was created in 2002 to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of those who take risks and make the investment of time and money to grow a small business. This year’s award was presented to City Brew Coffee of Spearfish.
“Winning this award solidifies what we have hoped to create, and it tells us that other business leaders in the community recognize what we have been trying to accomplish,” said Joe Conklin, City Brew Coffee co-owner.
“This is an honor,” added Traci Conklin-Barkey, Joe’s daughter and business partner. “We appreciate this and everything SEDC has done for the community.”
The Award of Excellence was established in 1999 to recognize a business which best exemplifies dedication and commitment within the areas of business development, capital investment and job creation. This year the award was presented to Pioneer Bank & Trust of Spearfish.
“I look at the list of previous winners and it is pretty impressive,” said Tom Deis, president of Pioneer Bank & Trust in Spearfish. “It’s really an honor and we are so proud to be a part of SEDC and to support the organization.”
“SEDC also created the Emerging Business Achievement Award in 2020, to honor start up businesses that demonstrate successful business practices, practice civic engagement, and partner with other businesses in the Spearfish community,” said board president Kevin Rhoads.
The inaugural award was given to Antunez Cuisine in November.
It was also announced that Thomas Worsley from Monument Health and James Mortenson from Black Hills Community Bank had been elected by the SEDC membership to serve on the board of directors beginning in February. Current SEDC board member Dr. Priscilla Romkema, from Black Hills State University, was also elected to serve a second three-year term.
The 2021 executive officers were also announced: Barb Cline of Prairie Hills Transit, past president; Kevin Rhoades of White’s Canyon Motors, president; Joe Conklin of City Brew Coffee/Qdoba, president-elect; Whitney Driscoll of Two Points Ranch, vice president; and Ryan Wordeman of The Real Estate Center, secretary/treasurer.
The organization was established in 1980, and is dedicated to improving and diversifying economic opportunities within the Spearfish community.
The entire 2021 SEDC Annual Meeting can be viewed by visiting the SEDC website at www.spearfishdevelopment.com.
