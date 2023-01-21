SPEARFISH — The Holiday Inn Convention Center was filled with Spearfish community members Thursday night, eager to hear about last year’s economic state of the community.
The Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) hosted the gathering for the 43rd time, with Executive Director Kory Menken greeting the crowd and introducing the SEDC 2022 Board President Joe Conklin.
“It’s been my privilege to serve as president of SEDC the past year. 2022 was certainly a year filled with progress and exciting opportunities for both SEDC and Spearfish,” Conklin said.
Conklin thanked the SEDC business partners, other members of the board, and said that the SEDC membership investment has increased nearly 70 percent in the last six years.
“As my term as SEDC president comes to an end, I can truly say that our organization is in very good hands for many years to come,” Conklin said.
After thanking board members Kevin Rhoades, Ryan Wordeman, and Randy Deibert for their dedication during their ending terms, Conklin introduced the new 2023 board-elects Dan O’Shea and Julie Bededict, who will serve three-year terms.
Conklin will now serve as past president on the board, with Dr. Priscilla Romkema taking over as board president.
“It goes without saying that I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I’m honored to be serving side-by-side with this talented group in front of (the audience). These individuals are dedicated to this community and to furthering the cause with all of you, in tandem.” Romkema said.
Romkema said that last year was a “banner year for both SEDC and the city, and is hopeful for the progress that’ll be made in 2023.”
To show the work done in the past year, the SEDC presented a video to the audience.
In the video, it was said that Spearfish reached an all-time high in building permit valuations that totaled $98,852,000, “the highest in community history.”
It was said that there were 116 new residential building permits issues, with 115 single-family dwellings and one apartment complex consisting of 25 units.
“In 2022, the state had the fifth-fastest population growth rate of any in the nation, as the state’s population approaches the one million mark,” The video narrator said.
The video discussed economic and building projects in the community including: Monument Health’s announcement of a 37,000-square-foot healthcare clinic at Exit 17; Pacific Stainless Products opening a production facility in the Spearfish Business Park; and Pioneer Bank and Trust’s new $10 million building, that’s roughly three times the size of their current building and will open during the first half of 2023.
“The SEDC will continue bringing the message of our business-friendly, service-first, naturally inviting quality of life to those interested across the country,” video narrator said.
Dream Design International President Hanai Shafai then gave a rundown on the current state of the Sky Ridge Development off Exit 17.
“Every community around the country, lack the housing that is needed to really house the people who are willing to move to those communities and work in them,” Shafai said.
He then talked about the three different levels, or tiers, of homes in Sky Ridge, and prices that people can expect to pay for them.
Shafai said the tier one homes were originally priced slightly below $200,000.
“Each one of you knows that the supply chain challenges, the labor force challenges, really made it near impossible (to construct). So we explored ideas, and I think the city allowed us for the next phase, to increase the price to $215,000 on those lower tier homes,” Shafai said. “It will not compromise the quality of the homes that will be built, or that are being built.”
For phase two, tier two homes will be priced around $240,000, and tier three will be priced around $340,000.
Shafai said he believes the home’s appraisal value in the future will be around a $100,000 difference from the current price of the homes.
“(This) allows the people to really have equity in their homes right away,” Shafai said. “That’s why there are covenants to ensure the people do not buy the homes and just sell them to make money.”
As of Thursday, 17 homes are closed, and by the end of March, they hope to have 30 homes completed.
“The homes are not for rent, but for families to live in them. Which is, really, a great way to ensure that the people that need those homes can live in them,” Shafai said.
In 2023, Shafai said they hope to start and complete 50 homes.
Spearfish School District Superintendent Kirk Easton addressed the audience on the 50,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center currently under construction at the Spearfish High School.
“If you’ve driven by it, you can see that it’s rather large. And, we’re really excited and we can’t wait to get it open,” Easton said.
The initial complete date for the just over $15 million project was August of this year, but with some complications, the date has been pushed back to mid-to-late October, early November 2023.
“Our concern was the same (as Dream Design), the supply chain issues, the labor shortages that drove up costs a little. We were really worried that we were gonna be over $17 million a little, so we were very pleasantly surprised that it came in just over $15 million,” Easton said.
The building will consist of: an office area, English as a Second Language (ESL) classroom, law enforcement office, family and consumer science room, medical science classroom, medical simulation lab, business classroom, robotics and automation lab, woodworking shop and classroom, welding shop and classroom, automotive shop, and a flex classroom.
The building will also include add-ons to the classrooms including a commercial-grade kitchen and a shop that is, “big enough to build a governor’s size home inside.”
Easton said they are also planning on putting bleachers in the open lobby of the building, so the district can have another place for assemblies.
“We’re gonna be proud of this, and we’re gonna want to be able to show it off,” Easton said.
The final speaker, before the SEDC awards were given out was Menken, who talked about the ATLAS building located at Exit 14.
“It was actually completed in 2015, after the original structure was flattened by winter storm Atlas,” Menken said. “The building is owned by the city of Spearfish, but is managed by SEDC, with the lease revenue supporting our mission.”
Currently, the building is one lease away from full occupancy of the 40,000 square feet.
The current tenants are: Interstate Engineering, Rae Marie Homes and Crow Peak Cabinetry, and the State of South Dakota.
The state’s portion of the building is home to what Menken calls the “One-stop shop,” which includes the departments of Human Services, Public Safety, Health, Social Services, and Labor and Regulation.
“Really happy to report that, by this year-end we should have 100 percent of the building occupied, with 75 percent of that space under 20-year leases,” Menken said.
Romkema took to the podium again to announce the SEDC 2023 award winners.
“Spearfish is very fortunate to be home to hundreds of outstanding businesses, and each year, SEDC recognizes two of these businesses at our annual meeting,” Romkema said.
The first award, the Spirit of Enterprise award, was created in 2002, “to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of those who take risks and make the investment of time and money to grow a business.”
The 2023 Spirit of Enterprise award was presented to Spearfish Brewing, who opened for business in 2017.
The next award, the Award of Excellence, was established in 1999, Romkema said, to “annually recognize a business that best exemplifies dedication and commitment within the areas of business development, capital investment, and job creation.”
The 2023 Award of Excellence was presented to Wolff’s Plumbing and Heating, who began business in 1946.
Finally, Romkema talked about the Emerging Business Achievement award, that was established in 2020, to “honor start-up businesses that demonstrate successful business practices, practice civic engagement, and partner with other businesses in the Spearfish community.”
The 2023 recipient is the Barn at Aspen Acres. They will receive their award in May, in conjunction with National Small Business Week.
