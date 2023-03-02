STURGIS — The year 2022 was busy for the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, as the organization celebrated new businesses, connected employers with potential employees, and worked to implement several major projects intended to provide housing opportunities and attract even more business to town.
Amanda Anglin delivered the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation’s annual report at the regular Sturgis City Council meeting, Feb. 21. In 2022, she said Sturgis saw 13 new businesses, seven of which are retail, two are in the medical and dental field, two are in the trades industry and two are professional services. Of those, she said SEDC helped four of them realize their goals to open.
The organization also assisted seven existing businesses last year, including the Sturgis Strikers bowling alley. Under that arrangement, the city leases the bowling alley building to a local family, that is running it as a successful business. Anglin said the arrangement has been successful, and the facility has become quite popular.
“One day they were coming after school to bowl and they had to split it into two because there were so many kids,” she said. “What we did there is a really good benefit to our community and they continue to thrive.”
Anglin also mentioned the Dolan Creek Senior Housing Project, which is scheduled to open in April. The $9 million facility will offer 14 assisted living units on the ground floor, with two upper floors of 36 independent senior living apartments. In addition to providing senior housing, Anglin said she expects the project to make workforce housing available, as seniors prepare to sell their homes.
Throughout 2022, Anglin said Sturgis Economic Development Corp. worked to help fill job vacancies in Sturgis and around the Meade County area. The organization sponsored a job information pickup day and a workforce opportunity wall. Additionally, in 2022 the group received a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, to recruit out of state employees with an incentive program. That grant allowed the organization to give one relocation incentive to an employee who was recruited to work for the city of Sturgis.
One of the biggest projects the organization continues to work on, Anglin said, is constructing a building in the Sturgis Industrial Park that will be similar to a business incubator, and will accommodate the trades industries. “We’re seeing lots of businesses that want to relocate to our area,” she said. “Our park is full and all we have is land available to offer. We as an organization decided to build a building ourselves and we will lease the units.”
Anglin said the project is on track to start construction by May 1, with bids going out in March.
The Sturgis Community Cinema project has also been a big success with the community, Anglin said. Started in 2020, Anglin said the first year attracted 521 movie goers to the Sturgis Community Center. The following year attracted 742 attendees, and since October of 2022, Anglin said the movies have attracted 250 for the program that will last through April.
This year, Anglin said the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation celebrates its 50th year of operation. Instead of having its regular annual meeting, Anglin said the board of directors, partners, and others will celebrate the milestone with a party in the industrial park, May 23.
“We’re going to celebrate our successes of 50 years as an organization in the industrial park where everything started for us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.