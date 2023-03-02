bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — The year 2022 was busy for the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, as the organization celebrated new businesses, connected employers with potential employees, and worked to implement several major projects intended to provide housing opportunities and attract even more business to town.

Amanda Anglin delivered the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation’s annual report at the regular Sturgis City Council meeting, Feb. 21. In 2022, she said Sturgis saw 13 new businesses, seven of which are retail, two are in the medical and dental field, two are in the trades industry and two are professional services. Of those, she said SEDC helped four of them realize their goals to open.

