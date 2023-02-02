Security First Bank pledges $7,500 to Monument Health for Spearfish hospital expansion.jpg

Monument Health staff accept the $7,500 check donation from Security First Bank. Pictured from left are: Stacy Johnson (Monument Health), Kevin Dietz (Security First Bank), Julie Benedict (Security First Bank), Thomas Worsley (Monument Health), Callie Wagner (Security First Bank), Wayne Klein (Monument Health Foundation Board), Joe Jorgensen (Monument Health Foundation Board), and Hans Nelson (Monument Health). Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH – Security First Bank, through its loan production office in Spearfish, recently presented a $7,500 check to Monument Health in support of the health care system’s expansion and multi-specialty clinic project.

“The hospital is a vital structure of Spearfish and the Northern Hills, and as a community bank, we recognize its importance and are proud to contribute to success of the capital campaign and the future growth of the facility,” said Kevin Dietz, Security First Bank chief market officer.

