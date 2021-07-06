BLACK HAWK — Findings of a Montana Tech study show that a second sinkhole may be lurking below the surface of the Hideaway Hills subdivision.
Homeowners were forced from their homes in the subdivision in April 2020 after a sinkhole opened up and revealed an abandon underground gypsum mine on East Daisy Drive in the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Black Hawk.
Dr. Mohammad Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Tech who has conducted multiple studies on gypsum, was hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to do the study of the ground under the subdivision. Fitzgerald represents Hideaway Hills homeowners in a lawsuit.
An area just to the west of where the original sinkhole opened up could be harboring another area of instability, Sadeghi said during a presentation recently highlighting findings of the study.
It is located in the middle of the back yard behind and to the west of the house where the first sinkhole opened up, Sadeghi said.
“When we were in the field, we actually inspected this area. There was a depression in this area,” he said. “We think that these areas are actually deteriorating. We should be very careful because there is a possibility to have a sinkhole open up in this area.”
Sadeghi said the study showed that between Daisy Drive and East Daisy Drive a low resistivity portion underground, which could reflect an area of backfill, a pillar, settlement or the potential for a sinkhole. He said the area is near the west entrances to the mine, a few of which were backfilled.
The large sinkholes that opened in April 2020 forced some homeowners in Hideaway Hills to evacuate their homes. Houses in the neighborhood cannot be sold and property values have plummeted because of the incident.
Cavers attempted to map the mine, but there were rocks in their way that prohibited them from going any further to the west, north or south. They also encountered water that preventing them from further exploration, Sadeghi said.
“The main purpose of the Montana Tech study was to determine, through non-intrusive geophysical methods, if there were any voids or mined areas beyond the known extent of what was mapped.
Sadeghi said his team used the Frequency Domain Electromagnetic, Self Potential and Electrical Resistivity Tomography tests.
They focused mainly on Electrical Resistivity Tomography or ERT testing. They did this along nine lines throughout the Hideaway Hills neighborhood.
“We did this to determine if there was a mine underneath these lines or not,” he said.
It was under Line 7 that the area of a potential second sinkhole was found.
The study also revealed that there a possibility that the mine extends below Interstate 90.
“It’s very likely that the mine actually extends well beyond the known or mapped areas that were mapped by the cavers, especially to the northeast, east and southeast,” he said. “Based on information, it is possible that the mine actually extends below the interstate.”
The South Dakota Department of Transportation contracted for a study of the area last summer. Rapid City-based FMG Engineering conducted the study with the help of Geo-Vision, a California-based sub-consultant. The groups also used electrical resistivity tomography to look for any voids.
The study showed the sinkhole is 1,380 feet south of I-90 Exit 42 at Peaceful Pines Road, but found no mine workings, voids, or groundwater were encountered.
