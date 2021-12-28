Seattle man pleads not guilty to drug charges

DEADWOOD — A Seattle man facing felony drug charges brought against him in September pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Tuesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Thinh Quang Lu, 28, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 22 and charged with: possession with intent to distribute more than one pound or more of marijuana, a Class 3 felony that carries a 30-day mandatory minimum jail or penitentiary sentence; possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute hash oil, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
On Sept. 8, Lu was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement just east of Exit 17 for speeding 85 mph in the 75-mph zone and being driven by a co-indictee in the case, Delaney Lee Harris, 25, also of Seattle, Wash.
When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the extremely strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from inside the cab and Lu and Harris appeared to be very nervous.
Lu informed police he had rented the vehicle. When police asked for the rental agreement, he looked in the glove box, but could not find it. When police asked him to look in the center console, Lu allegedly informed them that it wouldn’t be in there and had a very uneasy posture. Police believed there was either contraband or a weapon in the center console, based on this reaction.
When police asked Harris to come back to the patrol vehicle, it was determined his license had been suspended/revoked. Harris told police they were driving to Mt. Rushmore, then Reptile Gardens, then back to Seattle and police noticed Harris’s nervousness intensifying.
Police made contact with Lu in the vehicle and he allegedly informed police they were traveling to Kansas City for a couple of days to visit his friend. Police again detected the extremely strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Police asked Harris about the strong odor of marijuana, both on his person and emitting from the vehicle. He allegedly told police he smoked marijuana the day before in Seattle, when they left on their trip. Harris informed police he did not have a medical marijuana card.
In addition to discovering marijuana on Harris’s person, a search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a large duffel bag full of turkey baster bags of marijuana, approximately eight pounds without packaging. The duffel bag allegedly had an airline ticket receipt attached to it that had Lu’s name on it.
A further search of the vehicle reportedly revealed numerous items of dispensary marijuana and hash concentrate in the center console, duffel bag, passenger’s front door pocket, and in a suitcase in the back of the SUV.
The total weight of the dispensary items was approximately 14 grams of hash concentrate, approximately two ounces of marijuana, four THC drinks, and one digital scale.
Harris and Lu were arrested. Court documents say after both subjects were read their Miranda Warnings, they agreed to talk and allegedly informed police that all the marijuana belonged to Harris. Harris said he purchased it from a Mexican guy in South Dakota.
Police believed that Lu was making Harris take responsibility for the items in the vehicle. Court documents say Lu has previously been convicted of two felonies: Feb. 8, 2012, and Feb. 12, 2014, both felony burglary in King County Washington. This enhances the principle felony in this case from a Class 3 to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Harris pleaded not guilty Nov. 17 to aggravated assault – serious bodily injury – against a male victim stemming from an alleged fight he was involved in with another inmate while being held at the Lawrence County Jail.
Court documents say on Oct. 26 at approximately 11:52 a.m. law enforcement responded to a physical altercation taking place in the Maximum Unit of the Lawrence County Jail.
The two men were separated and review of security footage from the incident allegedly reveals Harris getting away from the victim while they were on the ground fighting. Harris then allegedly picked up a plastic lunch tray and went back after the victim, hitting him with it. Harris then reportedly successfully landed several more closed fist blows to the victim, resulting in serious bodily injury to the victim’s eye.
Information filed in the case says that Harris has previously been convicted of a felony Dec. 9, 2020 in King County, Washington: for harming a police dog or horse.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Friday, Harris is being held on an out-of-county no bond warrant out of Washington State and has been held in the Lawrence County Jail since he was arrested Sept. 8. Lu is free on $10,000 bond and appears in court again Feb. 1, 2022.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.