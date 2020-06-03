Seaman wins Meade County Commission race

STURGIS — Ted Seaman has won re-election to the Meade County Commission in District 4.
Seaman defeated Republican challenger Brenda Pates in the Primary Election Tuesday 495 votes to 315 votes.
Seaman, who currently serves as chairman of the Meade County Commission, has no challenger in the general election.
“I want to thank the voters for having confidence in me,” Seaman said. “I’ll do my best to represent District 4 and the rest of the county to the best of my abilities.”
Doreen Creed of Sturgis ran unopposed in the District 5 Meade County Commission race.
