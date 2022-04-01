SDSTA shuts down rock dumping operation

LEAD — Fermilab and Thyssen Mining Inc. have been directed to stop all rock-dumping operations into the Open Cut.
On Thursday afternoon the city of Lead and the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority invoked their right to shut down the rock dumping operation in a formal email to Fermi Research Alliance and Thyssen Mining Inc.
The email, addressed to LBNF/DUNE Project Director Chris Mossey of the Fermi Research Alliance, and to Project Manager Andrew Hardy of Thyssen Mining, cites a clause in the land use agreement between Fermilab and the S.D. Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA). The agreement gives any SDSTA employee or representative the authority to stop work if there are actual or perceived health and safety hazards. Another clause requires the temporary rock conveyor system (TRCS) use area to be appropriately secured, with all construction rubble and waste removed and maintained in a way that does not create an “eyesore” against the surrounding land.
“Recent TRCS operations have not been performed in a manner consistent with the above provisions of the subject agreements,” the letter states. “Accordingly, SDSTA hereby directs FRA (Fermi Research Alliance) and TMI (Thyssen Mining, Inc.) to suspend conveyance of rock to the Open Cut until the conditions set forth below have been met.”
Conditions set forth in the letter include a formal root-cause investigation into how rock dust and dust mitigation tackifier was spread across Manuel Brother’s Park on March 30, causing a black and gray mess over fresh snow. Officials from Fermilab admit that rock dumping occurred on Wednesday, despite their pledge to cease dumping during wind conditions of 15 miles per hour or more.
According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, wind gusts on Wednesday near the Open Cut were up to 38 miles per hour.
The letter also requires Fermilab to review and update their weather-related controls.
“The implementation of the controls in the field shall be reviewed and updated to ensure they are implemented in a manner that will reduce the potential for dust spreading beyond the boundary of the Open Cut,” the letter states.
The letter also calls for rock dust in Manuel Brothers Park to be cleaned by today.
The final condition is that the Fermi Research Alliance and all of its subcontractors will cooperate with an SDSTA-approved observer, who will monitor for ongoing compliance with the land use agreement.
Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, said he worked with Mayor Ron Everett, SDSTA President Casey Peterson, and SDSTA legal counsel Tim Engel to come up with the conditions set forth in the letter. Headley said the authority wants to make safety a priority, and be a good neighbor for the Lead community.
“The main trigger was we were concerned after rock was put into the Open Cut yesterday and a lot of it ended up in the park,” Headley said. “It made quite a mess in the park. We want to have our Fermi colleagues go back and take a look at the controls they put in place, like the 15 mile per hour limit, and review those and how they’re being implemented in the field. It’s clear something happened yesterday that was unanticipated. We have a strong culture of safety up here and one of the main tenants of that is if we are not comfortable with a situation we stop, regroup and move forward safely. We view this as a similar thing.
“We don’t like seeing the dust in the park,” Headley continued. “We are trying to be good neighbors in everything that we are doing. I understand people are upset and I get it.”
Everett said the gray and black snow in the park earlier this week was the catalyst for conversations with the SDSTA about shutting the operation down.
“I do hear the citizens talk to me about how the park is unusable,” he said. “When this incident came up it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. We’ve been very patient in working with Fermilab trying to resolve issues. They have put together a 15-point plan that they’re trying to work through. But those are a month to two months out. In the meantime, we still get the dust that comes into the park. It’s very visually unappealing and it is causing people to not want to use the park. This is our only real pressure to put on them is to say ‘shut down until you can prove the dust is not going to be coming out of the Open Cut into the park.’”
The Pioneer reached out to Fermilab officials for a list of the 15-point plan for dust mitigation, but received a response that said only there are 15 different options under consideration. Fermilab did not elaborate.
Patrick Weber, head of Fermilab’s South Dakota Services division for LBNF/DUNE, said the rock conveyor was shut down before officials received the letter that was sent out before 2 p.m. Thursday.
“Fermilab apologizes and shares the concerns of the city and the public and we recognized there was a problem,” he said. “Operation of the rock conveyor was shut down in advance of the letter and we are working with SDSTA and the city of Lead to ensure our operations meet expectations. While the LBNF/DUNE project was discharging rock the morning of March 30, 2022, dust was deposited in the park. Sustained winds were above 15 mph and the conveyor should not have been running according to the controls that have been put in place. Fermilab is conducting a thorough investigation of what happened on Wednesday in addition to re-evaluating and updating all operating controls and implementing additional training to ensure this does not happen again. Corrective actions and a timeline will be developed as part of the investigation. Crews cleaned the park on Wednesday and Thursday and will continue to monitor the cleanliness of the park.”
The rock-dumping operation is part of the excavation project to build three massive caverns for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF), which is expected to host the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment or DUNE. The LBNF/DUNE is a multi-billion-dollar project that is funded by at least 13 different countries, including CERN in Switzerland. The project is the flagship experiment for creation of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
“For the lab to go forward, it’s crucial for that project to be successful,” Headley said. “But we’re not going to jeopardize doing things safely or adversely impacting those who live around us to do that. We’re pushing to get the project built and implemented, but every once in awhile you come to situations where you have to take a pause and figure out how we can do this better moving forward, so that we can safely get the job done.”
Headley said there are two main dust issues. The first is how and why the rock dust treated with tackifier ended up beyond the borders of the Open Cut. Fermilab officials have repeatedly said that adding the tackifier causes the dust particles to stick together in order to prevent them from being spread. That’s the issue that must be resolved before dumping operations can resume. The second issue is the untreated rock pile that has been blowing up and out of the Open Cut.
“We’re looking at various ways to deal with the untackified material, and that could take longer to do,” he said.
Headley said he does not expect it to be long before Fermi Research Alliance and Thyssen Mining Inc. is able to meet the conditions set forth in the letter, and operations could start up again as early as next week.
