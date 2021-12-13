SDSTA serves as ‘landlord’ for Fermilab at SURF

LEAD — Officials from the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority have expressed concern to Fermilab about the levels of dust coming from the Open Cut for several months, that finally culminated with an official letter sent back in November, asking the federal lab to contain the problem.
Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, (SDSTA) the managing agent of the Sanford Underground Research Facility, said he has been putting pressure on Fermilab since Thanksgiving to contain the dust problem in the Open Cut. Headley explained that the SDSTA is a partner with Fermilab for the project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. Under that contract, the SDSTA acts as the “landlord” for Fermilab. As such, Headley said Fermilab pays the SDSTA to support the project in various ways, including operating the hoist and the shaft to get LBNF/DUNE personnel and equipment underground. Additionally, it was the SDSTA that secured land easements with the city of Lead and Homestake to build the conveyor belt that transports rock from the crusher into the Open Cut. The SDSTA has an agreement with Fermilab that allows use of those easements.
“Part of those agreements is the work that is done in those areas needs to be done safely,” Headley said. “That’s why we did tell them in parallel with the city, although we didn’t do it at a public meeting, we did tell them that we expected them to immediately address the dust issue, not only to our satisfaction but to the city’s as well.”
Fermilab is just one of many of the SDSTA’s “tenants” at the Sanford Lab that hosts a variety of experiments that span multiple science disciplines, including the LZ Dark Matter experiment, the Majorana Demonstrator neutrino experiment, and more. The SDSTA has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy to provide space and services for those experiments. That agreement provides the SDSTA with $30 million a year to pay for the daily operations of the SURF. That money, Headley said, pays for maintaining equipment, staffing, and providing basic support for experiments.
“Through that cooperative agreement there are a core set of services that we provide every unit that comes here,” he said. “If they need anything that is outside of that core set of services then we will enter into an agreement for them to pay for whatever exceptional things they need.”
As a “tenant” of the lab, Headley said the responsibility to construct the conveyor, operate it and put rock into the Open Cut falls squarely on Fermilab. But agreements to use the land flow from the city of Lead and Homestake, to the SDSTA, to Fermilab and to contractors such as Thyssen Mining Inc.
Shutting down the rock dumping operation could halt the project, as Headley said there is limited space underground to store excavated rock. He referred to Fermilab for information about how long it could be before excavation would have to cease.
While Fermilab officials were meeting with members of the public at Lotus Up last Wednesday, Headley said SDSTA officials, including himself, board president Casey Peterson, and legal counsel were meeting with Mayor Ron Everett and city attorney Tim Johns.
“We were meeting separately on this topic to make sure we were in coordination with Ron and Tim Johns,” he said. “In parallel with the city they are working on a plan that they have been communicating to the mayor. They have done the same thing with us. We are reviewing the plan and the steps they are going to take to remedy the issue with the city. We also have the ability to shut them down if we’re not happy. So we’re trying to work with them and give them feedback about the plan and make sure we’re doing the right thing.”
Headley said his organization has been working very hard to be a good neighbor and clean up messes that became apparent at Manuel Brothers Park last Sunday. By Wednesday crews from the SDSTA, Thyssen Mining Inc., and Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture were working to clean up the park and surrounding areas. SDSTA officials also purchased new air filters for Jamie Gilcrease to use at her Lotus Up business, and they will send a cleaning contractor to her business on Monday to do a deep clean. Gilcrease had previously attended a city commission meeting, where she relayed that the dust caused her to change her air filters every three weeks instead of the expected every three months.
“I’ve been here for 13 years,” Headley said. “Myself and my predecessors have always tried to do the right thing and we’ve always tried to pay attention to when things were coming up with our neighbors. We go out and we try to understand what the issue is and we try to work with people to make sure that when they think of the lab being here they think there’s a lot going on but they’re doing the best they can to be a good neighbor with us. Am I interested in cleaning everybody’s house within a multi-block radius. Not really. We’re trying to work with our neighbors to make sure we’re minimizing the impacts we might have on them.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.