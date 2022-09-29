bhp

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — Priscilla Romkema will serve as the interim director of the SURF Foundation, the nonprofit organization created to raise money for projects that support and complement the mission of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

On Thursday, when South Dakota Science and Technology officials approved Romkema’s contract to serve as a part-time consultant through December, Chairman Casey Peterson urged caution and extra due diligence, to ensure that Romkema’s hiring would be considered reasonable and fair according to IRS guidelines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.