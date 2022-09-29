LEAD — Priscilla Romkema will serve as the interim director of the SURF Foundation, the nonprofit organization created to raise money for projects that support and complement the mission of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
On Thursday, when South Dakota Science and Technology officials approved Romkema’s contract to serve as a part-time consultant through December, Chairman Casey Peterson urged caution and extra due diligence, to ensure that Romkema’s hiring would be considered reasonable and fair according to IRS guidelines.
Romkema’s husband, Fred, serves as vice chairman of the SURF Foundation board. However, S.D. Science and Technology Authority Executive Director Mike Headley said all employees of the foundation are under the supervision and direction of the authority board, not the SURF Foundation board.
“There is a conflict, but this is only for a three-month period, and Fred will have no say in any decisions in Priscilla’s work for us,” Headley said. “I have full authority with that. The foundation is a support organization to the authority and all of the board members who are on the foundation board have to be approved by the authority board, The foundation doesn’t have a say in personnel matters.”
The contract the authority approved on Thursday calls for Romkema to be paid $75 an hour, up to $12,750, for three months of work as the interim director. Headley said that number is comparable to the pay scale for surrounding foundations, including the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, which pays the executive director $120,000; the S.D. Community Foundation, which pays the director of development $144,000; and the Black Hills State University Foundation, which pays its director $185,000.
Romkema has extensive experience in running successful fundraising campaigns and foundations. She has 30 years of fundraising experience for higher education, specifically at Black Hills State University, where she has also served as provost, Vice President of academic affairs, and the dean of the college of business and natural sciences. Headley also told the board that Romkema played a key role in advancing the business program at Black Hills State University, getting the program accredited and nationally recognized. Additionally, he said she served as the first president of the Monument Health Foundation, and started a number of significant fundraising efforts for Monument Health. Currently, Headley said Romkema serves as an associate professor emeritus at BHSU.
“Priscilla Romkema is well known in this entire West River area as being an accomplished spokesman and advocate for higher education,” SDSTA board member Pat Lebrun said. “I think she would be a great choice in providing the consulting we need as we start moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.