LEAD — The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) recently named Michelle Kane the new director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) Foundation. Established in 2019, the SURF Foundation supports SURF’s mission by building upon strong relationships within the community and opening doors for public contributions. Kane will begin this role in January 2023.
“We’re thrilled Michelle is joining our team as our new Foundation director,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the SDSTA and lab director for SURF. “Currently, Michelle is the director of the SD CEO West Women’s Business Center at Black Hills State University. There, she has been a demonstrated leader with a strong marketing and fundraising background. As we look forward to starting a new Institute for Underground Science at SURF in 2023, I know Michelle will provide the fundraising leadership we need to make this global Institute a reality.”
Established in 2019, the SURF Foundation supports SURF’s mission by building upon strong relationships within the community and opening doors for public contributions.
As director of the SD CEO West, Kane creates programming, raises funds, and helps execute over 250 in-person and virtual events—all in support of start-ups, entrepreneurs, and other professionals across South Dakota. She has worked with more than 300 aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners, vetting new business ideas, launching new ventures, growing businesses, and developing careers.
“In 2015, I was contracted to work with SURF to help with their social media strategy and have been fascinated with the work being done at the Lab ever since,” Kane said. “This opportunity—to use my marketing background, sponsorship, and fundraising experience, and my genuine interest in science and education to support SURF, the Institute, and education through fundraising—is really a dream come true.”
Prior to joining SD CEO, Kane owned Black Hills PR, a public relations and social media marketing firm headquarted in Spearfish. She currently serves on the South Dakota Junior Achievement (JA) statewide Board Member and is a JA classroom volunteer. She was selected to serve as an Honorary Commander with Ellsworth Air Force Base and is currently finishing up a two-year term. Kane also is a board member for Grow South Dakota Board in Sisseton, S.D., and is a Master Gardener Intern through the South Dakota State University Extension program.
Kane has a bachelor’s degree in Advertising from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. She lives in Spearfish with her husband Mike and son Jack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.