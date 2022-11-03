SDSTA hires Kane as foundation director .jpg

LEAD — The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) recently named Michelle Kane the new director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) Foundation. Established in 2019, the SURF Foundation supports SURF’s mission by building upon strong relationships within the community and opening doors for public contributions. Kane will begin this role in January 2023.

“We’re thrilled Michelle is joining our team as our new Foundation director,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the SDSTA and lab director for SURF. “Currently, Michelle is the director of the SD CEO West Women’s Business Center at Black Hills State University. There, she has been a demonstrated leader with a strong marketing and fundraising background. As we look forward to starting a new Institute for Underground Science at SURF in 2023, I know Michelle will provide the fundraising leadership we need to make this global Institute a reality.”

