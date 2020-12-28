SDSTA hears update on SURF Institute programing

LEAD — A proposed STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) institute, spearheaded by the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA), will seek to expand the Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (SURF) reach into the scientific community and be a one-of-a-kind facility.
“This is the summary of feedback from the science community,” said Elizabeth Freer, principal and owner of Dialogue, LLC, the consulting company hired to assist the SDSTA in gathering information about forming the institute. “The institute should build connections between SURF, the institute, and local communities.”
Freer began work on the institute study in late 2018, and has compiled several reports based on research and onsite visits to similar facilities. During its Dec. 17 meeting, Freer presented a report to the SDSTA board about what the scientific community would like to see in a SURF institute program.
“The goal of the study was to gather input from prominent researchers in the field applicable to underground science to inform the development of the SURF Institute science program,” she said.
“(We) noted there is no other spokesperson for underground science in the United States and that no other institute is focused on cross-fertilization of fields that are interested in underground science.”
Freer said she sat down with Mike Headley, director of SURF and Jaret Heise, science liaison director at SURF to come up with a list of 18 representatives from the fields of science associated with SURF. Freer compiled more than 25 hours of interviews focusing on what type of gaps within the scientific community the institute could fill, who would be the targeted participation audience within the institute, what the logistic needs would be to fill those gaps and attract that audience, and how to further broaden the scope of science to the general public.
“For an international first-class institute the science program needs to overlap like a Venn diagram,” she said. “The facility needs to facilitate deeper connection, stimulate conversations, encourage intellectual development of the community, help connect theory to experiments and develop the next generation of experiments.”
To begin with, Freer said the research showed that the institute should be a place that highlights new ideas and theories rather than just another meeting spot for scientists and engineers to discuss the progress of their particular projects. A place for minds to meet other minds away from the nuts and bolts of the science already being done underground.
“The institute should act as a home for intellectual thinking so that people, when they come, feel like a scientist in an academic environment instead of an isolated technician or engineer working to turn wrenches on building an experiment underground,” she said.
Not that the work being done underground should be understated, quite the opposite, Freer suggested that the institute should work to enhance the general knowledge of what SURF is accomplishing in the name of science.
“Its critical to share research results and present basic science to the general public. There’s no other organization in the United States that’s doing general public education on underground science,” she said.
Just as important as the programing the SURF institute will offer, Freer said there is a growing concern within the scientific community for and intentionally establish culture of intellectual respect, healthy work/life balance, and support for early career and under represented minorities such as people of color and women.
“The biggest challenge is that the diversity of the pipeline is not changing and outreach is the most important influencer of future diversity,” she said.
Another consideration for generating that intentionally established culture is in the physical layout of the facility itself. Freer suggested lecture halls be equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment to allow for a broader pull of incoming speakers and outside guests. Housing and transportation options for incoming visitors and their families, daycare facilities, conference rooms, offices, and workspaces, and even a commercial kitchen were discussed; as well as the importance of striking a balance between academic professionalism and casual fellowship space.
“They’re catch basins, they’re places where coffee and white boards are located,” Freer said. “A lot of consideration needs to be put into the informal spaces.”
Freer closed her presentation by recommending the SDSTA board take the next steps in forming a science-based working group to define the scope of the program and engineering logistics with regard to the location of the institute.
“Our desire is to have it as close to the existing SURF activities as we can,” Headley said. “The particle physics community is in the middle of a strategic planning process right now and I thinks it’s a great time for us to be able to get something on paper regarding the institute and start to share it with the broader community and let them know what our plans are.”
Headley added that he has already begun assembling a group from those that were interviewed for the report as well as members of the SDSTA board to begin fleshing out solid plans for the institute; a one of a kind facility, which Headley said from listening in on some of the interviews will be another highly anticipated branch on the tree of knowledge growing at SURF.
“It was very clear there is a passion and a level of excitement and enthusiasm for having an institute associated with underground science,” he said.
