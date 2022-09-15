SDPB to host series of debates, forums

RAPID CITY — South Dakota Public Broadcasting announced today that it is hosting a series of debates and political forums in the lead-up to the 2022 elections. All programs will be broadcast live on SDPB1-TV, and streamed live on SD.net and the SDnet app. The programs will repeat on SDPB Radio the following weekday at 11:00 a.m. Jackie Hendry will serve as host and debate moderator.
The candidates for South Dakota’s at-large member of the U.S. House will meet in a debate Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Candidates for office include incumbent Dusty Johnson (R) and Collin Duprel (L).
The candidates for South Dakota Governor will meet in a debate Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Candidates for the Governor’s office include incumbent Kristi Noem (R), Jamie Smith (D), and Tracey Quint (L).
On Thursday, Oct. 27, SDPB will present an hour-long program that reviews candidates for the Public Utilities Commission, incumbent Chris Nelson (R) and Jeff Barth (D); candidates for South Dakota Secretary of State, Tom Cool (D) and Monae Johnson (R); and measures that have been placed on the ballot through public initiative.
United States Senate candidates will debate Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. This debate is presented in partnership with Dakota News Now. Candidates include incumbent John Thune (R), Brian Bengs (D), and Tamara Lesnar (L).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.