SDPB to host series of debates, forums
RAPID CITY — South Dakota Public Broadcasting announced today that it is hosting a series of debates and political forums in the lead-up to the 2022 elections. All programs will be broadcast live on SDPB1-TV, and streamed live on SD.net and the SDnet app. The programs will repeat on SDPB Radio the following weekday at 11:00 a.m. Jackie Hendry will serve as host and debate moderator.

The candidates for South Dakota’s at-large member of the U.S. House will meet in a debate Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Candidates for office include incumbent Dusty Johnson (R) and Collin Duprel (L).

