SDHP names man killed in Belle Fourche crash

BELLE FOURCHE — A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.
Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 near the intersection of Summit Street in the inside driving lane when it crossed the turn lane and into the southbound lanes. The Cavalier sideswiped a southbound 2017 Ford F-150 that was traveling in the inside driving lane. The Cavalier then crossed into the outside southbound lane and collided with a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.
Justin Martin, the 43-year-old driver of the Cavalier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two male drivers were not injured. Only the driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.
