PIERRE—South Dakota Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler remains in a medically induced coma induced as he fights to recover following a heart attack last week.
Seiler, 76, was stricken on Thursday, April 13, according to his wife Wanda Seiler. She provided information on his illness on his Facebook page on Friday, April 14.
“This is Randy’s wife Wanda. Yesterday R went into cardiac arrest while running with our dog at the Oahe Dam. An amazing woman saw him go to the ground and was directed by his Apple Watch to begin CPR. We are grateful for the first responders that arrived within minutes. He is currently at the Avera Heart Hospital — critical but stable. He is in a med induced coma to allow his body to recover and it will be several days before we know more about what the next steps in recovery will entail. He is surrounded by his family and the love of our friends and neighbors. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. They give us strength and hope.”
Seiler has had a long career as a lawyer, serving as a deputy U.S. attorney, then as the U.S. attorney from 2015-17.
In 2018, he was the Democratic candidate for South Dakota attorney general, losing to Republican Jason Ravnsborg. Seiler considered a run for the office in 2022, but decided he could not run against Marty Jackley, a longtime friend.
Seiler is the past president of the Badlands National Park Conservancy. Wall hotel owner John Tsitrian also was involved in founding the organization, which has become a substantial support arm for the park. Tsitrian said Seiler did a wonderful job at the helm.
“He’s a super guy,” John said.
They share another connection. Both served in uniform during the Vietnam War, Tsitrian as a Marine, Seiler in the Air Force, where he received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
Seiler also served as a lawyer representing the Crow Creek and Lower Brule tribes. Despite all those accomplishments and that workload, he was willing to take the helm when the SDDP was in tough shape in 2019, having laid off all its staff and closed its offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
Seiler was unable to lead his party back to political prominence. Democrats hold no statewide office, not having won a major race since 2008. Republicans have supermajorities in both legislative chambers and have won every gubernatorial race since 1978.
In late 2022, Seiler said he was disappointed Democrats were crushed in all statewide races, but heartened by the defeat of anti-voter Amendment C in the June primary and the passage of Amendment D, which expands Medicaid. Seiler called that a “huge victory” that will benefit 45,000 people in the state.
“We do reflect, for the most part, on major issues where most South Dakotans are,” he said.
But getting them to vote for Democrats is proving to be extremely difficult, Seiler said. How can that be changed?
“I wish there were easy answers,” he said.
Jamie Smith, the former Sioux Falls legislator who was the Democratic candidate for governor last year, emerged from his self-imposed isolation to send a message of support for his friend.
“I haven’t been active on social media in a while, but please send prayers of healing and positive thoughts to Randy Seiler and his family during this difficult time,” Smith wrote.
Berk Ehrmantraut, the soon-to-depart executive director for the state Democratic Party, also issued a statement. They are decades apart in age and experience, but formed a tight bond in the last few years.
“We are all wishing Randy a speedy recovery and sending him all the love and support possible. Randy is very dear to me, as I know he is for many of you, and we have been so fortunate to have him leading the South Dakota Democratic Party,” Ehrmantraut said. “For right now, my priority is Randy’s health and his family’s well-being, so I won’t necessarily have up-to-the-minute updates as we respect his family’s space and privacy.”
