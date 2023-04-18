bhp news.jpg

PIERRE—South Dakota Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler remains in a medically induced coma induced as he fights to recover following a heart attack last week.

Seiler, 76, was stricken on Thursday, April 13, according to his wife Wanda Seiler. She provided information on his illness on his Facebook page on Friday, April 14.

