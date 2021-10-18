SDDOT hosting public meeting on U.S. Highway 14A/34 road study

STURGIS — A public meeting/open house will be held at the Sturgis Community Tuesday, Oct. 19 concerning the U.S. Highway 14A/ S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) Corridor Study.
The event is being hosted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the city of Sturgis, Meade County, and the Federal Highway Administration, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1401 Lazelle St.
The corridor being studied includes:
• U.S. Highway 14A/S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) from the west Sturgis city limits to the intersection with Fort Meade Way east of Sturgis.
Organizers say the open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A brief, prerecorded presentation will be shared throughout the open house.
The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the study to the public and gather public comment on the needs and desires for the corridor, organizers say.
Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study public meeting/open house. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Nov.5.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.