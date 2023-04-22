By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
BROOKINGS — The S.D. TIP (Turn in Poachers) line is a valuable tool for conservation officers, and recently law enforcement chief Sam Schelhaas shared a particular success story with members of the Game, Fish, and Parks Commission.
Schelhaas said the story comes from a recent gathering of conservation officers, who met to do training and discuss recent cases. One such case occurred in October, when officers acted on a tip about three California residents and one local who had poached a buck. The tip included pictures and a description of a whitetail buck that appeared to have odd characteristics, and was unusually lethargic. Schelhaas said instead of calling the GF&P the hunters shot the buck, took the meat, and left the head at the lodge where they were staying.
Schelhaas did not give information about the specific location of the incident, but said the tip included the specific fence post number where conservation officers would find the scene. When officers found the hunters, they executed search warrants to seize their phones, where the entire incident was documented in pictures.
“The local decided to share the whole story,” Schelhaas said. “They didn’t want the trouble that came with it. They were out driving one night. Deer season had not even opened yet. They found this buck alongside the road and started petting it. They didn’t know what was wrong with the buck, but they decided to take matters into their own hands. They shot it, took it up to the lodge, transferred the meat out of state and took it back to California.”
Schelhaas said after completing the investigation, all three suspects were charged with unlawful possession of big game, but those charges were changed to shooting big game from the highway. The penalty was a $578 fine and 30 days in jail that were suspended.
“The irony of this whole case is that the three individuals from California all supported anti-poaching efforts in Africa on social media,” Schelhaas said.
The S.D. Turn in Poachers (TIPS) program is a private, non-profit organization that is operated by Wildlife Protection Incorporated. It was started in 1984 when concerned sportsmen found elk that had been shot and wasted in the field. The program is funded through donations made from big game licenses, as well as by private donations and through court ordered restitution. The TIPS program pays cash rewards of up to $500 when arrests are made. The S.D. TIPS line is 1-888-OVERBAG (683-7224). Tips can also be reported online at https://gfp.sd.gov/tips/.
