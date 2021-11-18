SD Supreme Court rules to release warrants in T. Denny Sanford investigation

SIOUX FALLS — A poorly kept secret — if it was one at all — was revealed Wednesday, when court documents confirmed that billionaire businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford was targeted in a child pornography investigation in 2019 and 2020.
Sanford, 85, has not been charged with a crime. But his name has been attached to the child porn investigation since several media reports in 2020, although official confirmation that he was under scrutiny was not released until Wednesday.
In December 2019 and March 2020, five search warrants seeking information from emails, internet logs and phone data, were approved by Minnehaha Circuit Court Judge James Power and served on Sanford, Midcontinent Communications, his internet provider, and Verizon, his cell phone company.
Investigators wanted to learn about events on June 27, 2019, and phone calls, messages and location data from that date and two others.
Those search warrants were released Wednesday, 20 days after the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled there were no grounds to continue to suppress them, since South Dakota law clearly states that search warrants are public record. All name Sanford as the target of the probe.
That does not mean everything has been revealed. A South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agent provided affidavits — sworn statements from investigators— to obtain the search warrants and those remain sealed until charges are filed or the investigation ends.
In 2020, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, himself the target of a criminal investigation after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car near Highmore on Sept. 12, 2020, decided not to move forward on prosecuting Sanford, citing insufficient evidence, according to an Associated Press report that cited confidential sources.
Instead, Ravnsborg referred it to the U.S. Department of Justice, saying the investigation also encompassed Arizona, California and Nebraska. Sanford, the richest person in South Dakota, has homes in Sioux Falls, Scottsdale, Ariz. and Vail, Colo.
He was seen as a benevolent billionaire, willing to open his wallet to help a variety of causes, especially involving health care and children. Then, the child porn investigation story broke in the summer of 2020.
ProPublica, an independent, non-profit news organization focused on investigative journalism, first reported on Aug. 28, 2020, that Sanford was under legal scrutiny for possessing and distributing sexual content involving children.
It had been tipped off to check on the search warrants. While originally told none existed, a week later a Minnehaha County Clerk of Courts staffer said there were search warrants but they could not be released without permission from the judge. That is a clear violation of state law, but it still led to an extended court battle.
ProPublica, Ravnsborg, and former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, who represents Sanford, engaged in the legal fight over court records.
“Freedom of the press is not an absolute right,” Jackley wrote to the state high court. “And under the troubling circumstances of this situation, a restraint on ProPublica’s publication is appropriate.”
The Argus Leader of Sioux Falls joined with ProPublica to argue for the release of the search warrants. A closed-door hearing was held before Judge Power on Oct. 7, 2020, and the judge later ruled the documents should be unsealed.
An appeal was filed before the state Supreme Court, which on Oct. 28, 2021, in a unanimous 5-0 ruling written by Justice Mark Salter, ordered them released, giving Sanford 20 days to seek another hearing. He did not.
“Notwithstanding the skilled advocacy on behalf of the parties, the question we confront here is not a close one,” Salter wrote. “With the exception of the affidavits in support of the five search warrants, our current order sealing the Supreme Court clerk’s appellate file will be dissolved following the expiration of the time for petitioning for rehearing or the resolution of a petition seeking rehearing, provided we do not grant the petition.”
ProPublica’s general counsel, Jeremy Kutner, hailed the ruling in a story on its website, but noted what a massive effort it took to uncover information that is supposed to be available to the public.
“This is an extraordinary victory for press freedom and the public’s right to know how the government investigates society’s most powerful,” Kutner said. “But the road was a deeply troubling one. We battled under near-total secrecy for over a year, overcoming attempts by a billionaire to keep us from publishing and to have us held in contempt, and a bar on talking about the case itself, all to free information a state law said we should have had all along. We are grateful that the courts ultimately championed openness, but 15 months in the shadows is far too long.”
Jackley: No evidence of wrongdoing
Jackley, who is seeking to return to the AG post in the 2022 election, is representing Sanford. He noted that the current attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, said his office was not responsible for identifying Sanford as the “implicated individual” in court filings.
Jackley, who is now in private practice in Pierre, said it’s important to note that Sanford has not been charged with anything.
“The Attorney General (Ravnsborg) through his October 28, 2021, press release, has now called into question the accuracy of the anonymous sources that have been providing the information on this investigation,” Jackley said in a statement released to the media Wednesday. “Irrespective of the anonymous sources, what we do know is that an investigation involving search warrants began in December of 2019, and it was thorough in that it included five search warrants. The Attorney General has further acknowledged in the Court filings the headings on the first page of each of the search warrants being released today contain incorrect information. The ultimate fact remains that the investigating authorities have not found information to support criminal charges.”
Sanford, a St. Paul, Minn., native, made billions through his companies First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, which offered high-interest credit cards to people with low credit scores.
He got his start in business in the late 1950s with Armstrong Cork Co. as a sales and marketing manager. In 1960, he formed a manufacturer’s representative company, promoting technical construction products through architects and engineers.
In 1971, he purchased Contech, a chemical company, from Sears, Roebuck, and took it public at $5 per share. A decade later, he sold it at $35 per share and formed Threshold Ventures, a venture capital company.
When South Dakota, eager for investment and new businesses, eased the limits in the interest rates banks could charge, Sanford purchased United National Bank in Sioux Falls, later renaming it First Premier Bank, and began providing credit to people who didn’t have sterling credit reports. The interest rates were high, and so were the profits.
In 2002, he co-founded First Premier Capital in Minneapolis. Sanford has become a very, very wealthy man, and he vowed to give the money away before he died. His wealth is now estimated at $3.4 billion.
During his lifetime, Sanford has donated more than $2 billion to a variety of organizations and causes, and has seen his name attached to health-care facilities, stadiums and the national science lab at the former Homestake gold mine in Lead.
In 2016, he told AP he wanted to help people in his final years rather than merely indulging himself with his wealth.
“You can only have so many cars and all of that kind of stuff so put it into something in which you can change people’s lives,” Sanford said.
$70 million for Lead lab
Sanford is the namesake of the Sanford Underground Research Facility, known as the Sanford Lab, in Lead. He donated $70 million, a figure matched by the state of South Dakota, to convert the former Homestake Gold Mine into a lab for sensitive physics experiments free from the sun’s high-energy cosmic radiation. Researchers from around the world also study geology, biology and engineering at the site, dedicated in 2007 by Sanford and then-Gov. Mike Rounds, who is now a U.S. senator.
The negotiations started during the 2005 Governor’s Invitational Pheasant Hunt, Mark Johnston, Rounds’ press secretary at the time, told the Pioneer in 2006.
“It was over the course of the last couple months” that the donation was negotiated, Johnston said at the time.
Sanford won praise and the support of politicians he donated to, including Rounds, Sen. John Thune and other candidates and campaign committees, all Republican or conservative.
He had a major health-care organization — formerly Sioux Valley Hospitals and Health System — change its name to his, and statues of himself, two depicting him with children, placed in numerous locations.
Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, has been a special project for Sanford. He has given around $1 billion to the organization, including a $400 million gift in 2007, which led to the name change, $100 million to create a breast cancer foundation named for his mother Edith, who died of the disease when he was 4, and $125 million to create its Imagenetics program.
Denny Sanford’s impact has been widespread in the state.
The University of South Dakota School of Medicine changed its name to the Sanford School of Medicine. Large donations to the Mayo Clinic and the Bethesda Hospital in his native St. Paul also caused facilities to carry his name.
He has donated $20 million to the still-unfinished Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, $30 million to Dakota State University to build the Madison Cyber Labs, $30 million to the San Diego Zoo and another $30 million to the Horatio Alger Fund for college scholarships.
Sports also have been an interest, and he offered $35 million to the University of Minnesota for naming rights to its new football stadium. That deal, however, fell through, but Sanford, a 1958 UM graduate, still donated $12 million to TCF Bank Stadium, which named its hall of fame in his honor.
The Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls includes the Sanford Pentagon, which contains several basketball courts and offices, the Sanford Fieldhouse, sports academies, training facilities and more, with new baseball, softball and soccer fields being constructed.
Sanford was an avid golfer at the Westward Ho Country Club, now called The Country Club of Sioux Falls. A professional golf event, the Sanford International, attracts the best senior golfers in the world to the Minnehaha Country Club each year, and receives some national media attention.
The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is a 12,000-seat multipurpose facility that houses sporting events, concerts, conventions, meetings, banquets and more. His name is ubiquitous in Sioux Falls and across the state.
Not all his donations led to the addition of his name. Sanford has given $500 million to National University, and the San Diego-based school announced plans to change its name to Sanford National University.
But after the child pornography reports appeared, that proposal was dropped.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.