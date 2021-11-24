SD Supreme Court rules against pot legalization

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that nullified a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use.
Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November. Though the Republican governor opposed marijuana legalization as a social ill, her administration’s arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution.
The court sided with those arguments, ruling that the measure would have violated the state’s requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject and would have created broad changes to state government.
About 54% of voters had approved the amendment — known as Amendment A — to legalize adult recreational pot use, medical marijuana and hemp cultivation. But Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller sued on Noem’s behalf. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom also joined the lawsuit.
“Today’s ruling from our Supreme Court upholds the protections that were sought in the previous passing of Amendment Z.” Thom said in a prepared statement. “It is critically important to defend our state constitution, and I appreciate the High Court clarifying these issues. I am pleased the Court sided with me in upholding the will of the voters.”
The state Supreme Court’s decision upheld a circuit court judge’s ruling in February. Advocates for pot legalization had appealed, arguing that the Supreme Court should dismiss the legal challenge because it would overturn the will of voters and dampen their future ability to enact laws through the ballot box.
In a four-to-one decision, the court held that Amendment A, as submitted to the voters in the November 2020 general election, violated the single subject requirement in the South Dakota Constitution. As a result of the constitutional violation, the court has declared the amendment invalid.
The court determined that the provisions of Amendment A embraced three separate and distinct subjects:
• Recreational Marijuana — by creating a comprehensive plan to constitutionally legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana for all persons at least twenty-one years of age;
• Hemp — by constitutionally mandating that the Legislature pass laws regarding hemp; and
• Medical Marijuana — by constitutionally mandating that the Legislature pass laws ensuring access to marijuana for limited medical use for qualifying persons.
Marijuana has become broadly accepted around the United States, with a Gallup Poll in November showing 68% of Americans favored legalization. South Dakota was among four states that month to approve recreational marijuana, along with New Jersey, Arizona and Montana. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have done so.
A separate, voter-passed law that legalizes medical marijuana is set to take effect in South Dakota on July 1.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.