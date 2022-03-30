SD Supreme Court affirms 4th circuit court ruling

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld a 2020 local ruling, and a Belle Fourche woman was determined to have defrauded, of approximately $328,000, and neglected the health and welfare of an elderly man for whom she served as a caretaker.
Jennifer Ramos, 37, appealed a Fourth Circuit Court determination that James Bruggeman, now 77, was an abused vulnerable adult under her care. Ramos served as Bruggeman’s caretaker and power of attorney.
Following conservator and guardianship hearings, Black Hills Advocate, LLC, located in Rapid City, serves as James Bruggeman’s guardian and conservator. On Feb. 11, 2020, the agency petitioned for a protection order against Ramos, alleging that Bruggeman was a vulnerable adult and had been subjected to abuse by Ramos as a result.
The circuit court found that Black Hills Advocate showed by a preponderance of the evidence that vulnerable adult abuse had occurred at the hands of Ramos through neglect of. Bruggeman. According to court documents, as his caregiver and health care power of attorney, Ramos neglected Bruggeman without reasonable medical justification, and failed to provide adequate medical care for him when Bruggeman had the means available to obtain the recommended care.
Bruggeman, who at that time was 75 years old and suffering from severe neurocognitive impairment, was determined to be eligible for protection under SDCL (South Dakota Codified Law) 21-65. The chapter of law, added to state statute in 2016, outlines the legal boundaries related to protection of vulnerable adults - a person 65 years of age or older who is unable to protect himself or herself from abuse as a result of age or a mental or physical condition, or an adult with a disability as defined in SDCL 22-46-1.
At the initial hearing, the court granted a temporary protection order, prohibiting Ramos from having contact with Bruggeman.
The case, which was overseen by Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer, found that Ramos neglected and financially exploited Bruggeman while she was his caretaker and through that role was entrusted with his property.
Court reports describe some of the relationship dynamics between Ramos and Bruggeman. Ramos testified that when the two first met, when she was approximately 9 to 10 years old, Bruggeman was attempting to assist Ramos’ mother get sober.
Ramos testified that when she was around 12 years old, her mother was incarcerated and Bruggeman became her temporary guardian. Ramos indicated that she considered Bruggeman to be family.
At approximately 14 years old, Ramos alleged that Bruggeman raped her, leading Ramos to seek a protection order against him in 2002. Although Ramos said that there was a period when she and Bruggeman did not have regular contact, she testified that she “never really stopped talking to him.”
Bruggeman served as a father figure for Ramos, according to court reports, and “cared for her as a father would care for a daughter.”
Ultimately, Ramos said she forgave Bruggeman for his actions and the two remained close, as she testified that he was the only stable character in her life.
According to court documents, Bruggeman was diagnosed with vascular dementia in September 2011 following a Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital appointment, . It was also noted that Bruggeman had previously had a stroke and a coronary artery bypass.
At that time, according to the reports, Bruggeman was living independently in his home, friends – including Ramos, helped him with life tasks such as paying bills, preparing meals, shopping, and administering medication.
Following Bruggeman’s diagnosis, VA medical staff recommended referrals for dementia clinical support and home health services. By January 2012, court documents state that Ramos took over as Bruggeman’s primary caregiver.
Five months later, Bruggeman appointed Ramos to be his attorney-in-fact and designated Ramos as his agent to make healthcare decisions if he became unable to speak for himself. Also in 2012, Bruggeman executed a new will naming Ramos as a personal representative, leaving his entire estate to her. Bruggeman was not married and had no children.
In October 2012, Bruggeman purchased a residential property in Belle Fourche on Union Street for Ramos and her children to live in.
Although Ramos insisted that Bruggeman was adamant about living independently, following a May 2014 appointment, when VA staff became aware of a grouping of concerns, including a fall down the stairs, consistently forgotten medications, and struggling to bathe himself, the staff recommended to Ramos that Bruggeman receive a higher level of care.
But, according to court documents, in attempting to satisfy VA recommendations, Ramos instead converted a small garage at the Union Street property into an apartment for Bruggeman, enabling Ramos to care for him in the home he bought for her.
In January 2015, Bruggeman underwent a cognitive evaluation. The results of the test indicated that Bruggeman suffered from an “impairment in cognitive functioning, specifically in areas of attention and working memory.”
Court documents state that in December 2016, at the request of his primary care provider, Bruggeman underwent additional neurocognitive testing, which indicated worsening cognition and increased behavioral difficulties. The provider’s note also cited that Bruggeman’s caregiver indicated that he had been “financially exploited by a silver/gold collector” in excess of $10,000.
Due to Bruggeman’s worsening condition, the doctor recommended that he be referred to neurology rehabilitation services.
In April 2017, according to court documents, a VA social worker “strongly recommended” to Ramos that Bruggeman receive 24-hour care and supervision. One month later, Ramos informed VA staff that she did not intend to follow through its the nursing home care placement recommendation.
Notes related to Bruggeman’s VA appointments provided to the court during the proceedings, court documents state. In the note, Ramos reportedly stated that placing Bruggeman into a care facility would negatively impact she and her children financially.
“She (Ramos) told the VA that she and Bruggeman had commingled their assets, and that his name was on her home loan and title,” according to court documents. “She claimed that placing him in long-term care would mean she would lose the house and the vehicles.”
In light of those statements, concerned about potential financial exploitation, VA staff reported concerns to the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DSHS).
The VA also discharged Bruggeman from home health services in June 2017 and directed Ramos to reestablish medical care with a primary care provider.
By January 2018, staff with the VA contacted DSHS again with concerns that Bruggeman had not received medical care since his discharge from the VA. That spring 2018, court documents state that Ramos reached out to one of Bruggeman’s banks to be added as a supplemental account owner and authorized third party on his investment accounts.
“She claimed that she did so because she and Bruggeman had believed, incorrectly, that she already had full access to these accounts but them learned otherwise from the bank,” court documents state.
According to Ramos’ statement, she sought to have Bruggeman evaluated as she grew concerned that his transition from independence to constant assistance from Ramos was becoming greater than what could be provided.
The report states that Ramos and Bruggeman met with an advisor at the bank and after completing the necessary paperwork, Ramos was added to Bruggeman’s accounts. The financial advisor at the bank testified during Ramos’ case, stating that during the meeting, there was talk about purchasing a new home with the goal of improving Bruggeman’s living circumstance by moving Bruggeman out of the garage and into a bigger home that would also house Ramos and her three children.
On May 14, 2018, Ramos withdrew $228,756.46 from one of Bruggeman’s investment accounts. A week later, Ramos withdrew another $100,000 from an account of Bruggeman’s through a different bank.
A week after the first withdrawal, Ramos purchased a property in the Willow Creek subdivision in Belle Fourche using $296,500 from Bruggeman’s accounts. According to court reports, Ramos withdrew another $8,000 from one of Bruggeman’s accounts to construct a pole barn on the new property.
During a meeting between Bruggeman and his financial advisor, court documents state that the advisor later testified about the meeting, alleging that Bruggeman expressed that he hadn’t moved into the new Willow Creek home “and believed he likely never would.”
After that meeting, the financial advisor contacted the bank’s initiative for elder clients, and the bank restricted Bruggeman’s accounts.
Bruggeman moved into an assisted living center in August 2018 and the next month, Bruggeman completed the paperwork necessary to revoke Ramos’ third-party access to his account.
On March 11, 2020, as the hearing for the protection order neared, Ramos subpoenaed Bruggeman, asking the court to compel him to testify on the matter. In response, Black Hills Advocate filed a motion to quash the subpoena, alleging that Bruggeman was not competent to testify; that his attendance at the hearing would be detrimental to his health due to an incapacity to comprehend the proceedings; and that a potential confrontation with Ramos could be traumatic. A permanent protection order hearing was held March 17, 2020. Multiple witnesses testified, including Ramos, Bruggeman’s financial advisor, and a DSHS staff member who worked Bruggeman’s abuse case.
First, Comer granted the motion filed by Black Hills Advocate, denying Ramos’ request to subpoena Bruggeman to testify. Court documents state that the court relied upon its previous determination in the guardianship proceeding reports from VA physicians which detailed that Bruggeman suffered from severe neurocognitive impairment and “lacked the capacity to understand.”
Following the conclusion of the legal arguments during the hearing, Comer ruled that Bruggeman was a vulnerable adult who was the subject of abuse – neglect and financial exploitation, granting a permanent protection order against Ramos.
Comer’s judgement in the case legally bound Ramos, restraining her from any contact with Bruggeman and from committing acts of vulnerable adult abuse. Additionally, Ramos was restrained from exercising any powers on behalf of Bruggeman or have control over his funds, property, resources, belongings, or assets. Any control or custody Ramos had over Bruggeman’s resources were ordered to be turned over to Black Hills Advocate.
Initially, the court also ordered Ramos to convey by warranty deed the Willow Creek property to Bruggeman. However, the court later amended the judgement to remove that aspect of the ruling, instead requiring that Ramos return $296,500 to Bruggeman, the amount that Ramos admitted to withdrawing from Bruggeman’s bank accounts to purchase the property.
Lastly, Ramos was ordered to pay $19,821.85 worth of legal fees related to Black Hills Advocate’s pursuit of the protection order.
On April 16, 2020, Ramos appealed Comer’s ruling, asserting that the court made five errors during the proceedings.
The first error Ramos alleged was whether the circuit court abused its discretion when it quashed Ramos’ subpoena for Bruggeman’s testimony.
According to court documents, Ramos believed that medical records were insufficient to support a finding that Bruggeman was incompetent to testify at the protection order hearing. In response, Black Hills Advocate declared that by failing to request a competency hearing for Bruggeman, Ramos waived the right to allege error on appeal. Additionally, the agency asserted that the court did not abuse its discretion because Ramos did not previously directly dispute Bruggeman’s lack of competency to testify. In contrast, Black Hills Advocate supplied recent reports from Bruggeman’s healthcare providers to the court which asserted that he lacked the capacity to offering testimony due to difficulty maintaining attention, exhibition of unclear memory, an inability to recall in detail, and a loss in intellectual functioning.
According to the medical documentation, his healthcare providers indicated that since 2017, Bruggeman had “considerable degradation in executive functioning along with the ability to pay attention and concentrate.”
The Supreme Court reviewed whether Comer’s determination as to whether Bruggeman was competent to testify qualified as an abuse of discretion. The high court faulted the circuit court for failing to personally interact with Bruggeman when assessing his competency to testify.
Nevertheless, given a number of aspects related to the years-long proceedings in Bruggeman’s case, the Supreme Court found that Comer’s determination was not arbitrary or unreasonable.
Secondly, Ramos asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the circuit court erred when it determined Bruggeman to be a vulnerable adult. Ramos’ first assertion that SDCL 21-65-1(15) is “unconstitutionally vague” because it did not give her fair notice that her treatment and care for Bruggeman was prohibited.
“The statute does not provide sufficient guidance about what conduct by others constitutes abuse and, further, how one measures or determines whether an individual is unable to protect himself or herself as a result,” court documents related to Ramos’ claims states.
However, the Supreme Court’s opinion states that ordinarily, a person cannot challenge a statute’s constitutionality for the first time on appeal. As such, the court decided not to address Ramos’ constitutionality challenge.
Ramos further contended that Comer erred when she declared Bruggeman was a vulnerable adult without making findings as to whether he was unable to protect himself from abuse as a result of his mental condition.
The Supreme Court’s review of the record and Comer’s findings, the opinion states, supported the conclusion that Bruggeman’s condition rendered him unable to protect himself from abuse.
“While not noted by the circuit court, Ramos testified that Bruggeman was like a toddler and could not be left alone,” the opinion states.
Therefore, according to the court’s opinion, the circuit court did not err in determining that Bruggeman was a vulnerable adult.
Moving on to the appeal’s third stance, asking the Supreme Court to decide whether Comer erred when she found that Bruggeman was the victim of financial exploitation, Ramos contended that Black Hills Advocate failed to prove that she financially exploited Bruggeman.
Although court documents assert that Ramos did not dispute that she held a position of trust and confidence with Bruggeman, Ramos contended that Bruggeman had provided financial assistance to her since she was a child.
“She further claims that he always intended that she have access to his accounts for her and her children’s needs,” the opinion states.
Consequently, Ramos’ appeal claimed that there was no evidence as required to prove her intent to defraud Bruggeman.
The Supreme Court contends that an intent to defraud exists when a person acts “willfully and with the specific intent to deceive or cheat, ordinarily for the purpose of either causing some financial loss to another or bringing about some financial gain to one’s self.”
Subsequently, the high court’s opinion stated that its review did not leave it with a “definite and firm conviction” that Comer erred in determining that Ramos financially exploited Bruggeman.
“Instead of using Bruggeman’s money to place him in a long-term care facility, Ramos withdrew nearly $300,000 from his accounts to purchase the Willow Creek property,” the opinion states. Additionally, the record states that although Ramos claimed that the home’s purchased was intended to accommodate Bruggeman, Ramos, and her children, the property’s deed was put solely in Ramos’ name and no evidence of Bruggeman’s inhabiting the home was not provided.
In light of the those facets, the Supreme Court found that the circuit court did not err in its ruling that Ramos, in her position as Bruggeman’s power of attorney, financially exploited Bruggeman.
Next, the Supreme Court was tasked with deciding whether the circuit court erred when it found that Bruggeman was the victim of neglect.
Ramos asserted that, although she contradicted the recommendation of VA and DSHS staffers, it could not be proven that she was guilty of neglecting Bruggeman because the decision aligned with his express desire to avoid living in a care facility. In addition, Ramos’ appeal declared that the circuit court failed to identify instances in which her choices that prevented Bruggeman’s commitment in such facilities harmed him or his health.
According to the Supreme Court’s opinion, although state statute provides exceptions under the neglect laws which the circuit court did not apply to the facts of the case, because it affirmed Comer’s finding that Ramos financially exploited Bruggeman, it need not address whether the court erred in finding additional forms of vulnerable adult abuse or in Comer’s failing to apply the exception.
Finally, the high court considered whether the circuit court erred when it ordered Ramos to pay Black Hills Advocate’s attorney fees.
According to her appeal, Ramos did not challenge the court’s decision to award attorney fees to the advocacy center, nor did she challenge the reasonableness of the fee. However, Ramos’ appeal requested that the Supreme Court remand the issuance of attorney fees “to the circuit court for more appropriate findings of fact.”
In its response, Black Hills Advocate contended that it unnecessary as the judgement reflected that the court considered the case’s relevant facts and conclusions, as stated in Comer’s April 6, 2020, written findings and judgement.
The Supreme Court opined that remand was not necessary because the court’s judgement incorporated a sufficient basis for review of the court’s award of attorney fees, therefore affirming the circuit court’s finding.
In May 2019, Bruggeman was placed in a VA assisted living facility.
