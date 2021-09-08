SD Stockgrowers to host 130th annual convention

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is hosting their 130th Annual Convention and Trade Show taking place Sept. 9-10 at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center.
“We are very excited to move the convention to Spearfish this year.” Said SDSGA Executive Director James Halverson. “We hope this move will afford more people an easier opportunity to attend the event. Plus, the staff and facilities have already proven to be top-notch in Spearfish. Besides who wouldn’t want to spend a few days in the Northern Black Hills in early Fall. It’s just a beautiful place to visit!”
Thursday evening’s activities will take place at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. A social hour, chuckwagon supper, and cowboy music show are amongst the evening’s festivities. “Highlighting the history of the Brand Program in South Dakota was one of the goals of this convention.” Said James “I really hope folks enjoy the display in the museum. Many folks don’t even know that SDSGA has an entire display there year-round. Also, if you haven’t seen Gordy and Dalyce’s cowboy music show you’re in for a real treat. I know everyone is going to have a great time!” Along with the brand history in the museum, Myron Sonne, a long-time brand historian, will have a full display at the trade show. “Myron is a real enthusiast and we are very happy to have him joining our convention. He’s taken the bull by the horns with brand book and registry history, which is also the history of the SDSGA,” added Halverson
The SDSGA has also gathered a diverse set of presenters for the 130th Annual Convention. Thursday’s speakers include: Glenn Elzinga of the Alderspring Ranch in Idaho, Bill Bullard of R-CALF USA, Meteorologist Brandt Beckman, Kevin Herrick from POET Nutrition and an update from our Washington D.C. delegation.
“I’m very excited to have Glenn Elzinga joining us.” said Halverson “He’s a guy I truly look up to, and his family has a great story to tell. Thursday people are going to get to hear about ag and weather, legislation, cow nutrition and supplements as well as be able to share their concerns directly with the policy makers from D.C. which is always a fruitful session.”
Headlining Friday’s presenters is Trent Loos talking about the 30x30 land grab. Also speaking on Friday are Larry Reinhold, Dr. Kent Wright with Monument Health, Baxter Anders and Kevin Larsen on markets, Tanse Herrmann with NRCS, and a panel on SD property taxes. “President Scott Edoff wanted to assemble a panel to discuss property taxes,” said Halverson. Capping off the event Friday evening will be the annual awards and recognition banquet honoring the Lifetime Achievement of recently retired brand inspector Jim Holloway. “Our annual banquet is always such a great evening,” said Halverson. “I can’t wait to hear from Jim as well as have folks roast outgoing President Edoff. We will recognize this year’s photo contest winners as well.” An auction and entertainment will follow.
You can register by calling or emailing the office, or at the door on Sept. 9th and 10th. office@southdakotastockgrowers.org (605) 342-0429.
