SD soldiers to return from border mission

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Friday that the first group of about 50 South Dakota National Guard soldiers deployed on state active duty at the Southern Border will return later this month.
“I want to thank our dedicated troops with the South Dakota National Guard who have served honorably in this deployment to the Mexican Border,” Noem said. “Our troops delivered on their mission, providing boots on the ground to supplement the efforts of Texas state troopers, National Guard, and Customs and Border Patrol agents. They directly assisted in stopping human trafficking and drug smuggling into our nation.”
Noem announced the activation of the solders in late June following the donation of $1 million by Willis Johnson offered $1 million to the state from the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation. The group’s deployment was extended into September.
“The end of this deployment comes at a key transition point,” Noem said. “Thanks to our troops, Texas had time to organize and will now increase its financial commitment and manpower from within the state. Additionally, this deployment has made two things very clear: what happens on the border doesn’t stay there, and President Biden’s policies are enabling this crisis to continue.
She said the soldiers encountered more than 6,000 individuals crossing the border.
“Over the course of this mission, the scope of the drug smuggling and human trafficking taking place has been made clear to us, and it is staggering,” she said. “Every state in the nation, including South Dakota, is made less safe as a result. The cartels are taking advantage of the humanitarian crisis – which is soaking up virtually all of Border Patrol’s efforts – and using it as a distraction for their criminal activities. So long as the border remains unsecure, this crisis will continue.”
More South Dakota soldiers are on the way to the border. There will be 125 soldiers of the 1742nd Transportation Company, stationed in Sioux Falls and Flandreau, heading to the border in October as part of a federal mission.
“The end of this deployment, however, is not the end of our commitment to secure our southern border. South Dakota is sending an additional 125 troops next month on a federal mission. They are anticipated to serve for nine to 12 months and would provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents as part of the government’s Southwest Border mission.
In January, 2022, the 235th Military Police Company will deploy for a year to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, beginning in January 2022.
About 115 soldiers with the Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based unit will provide detention operations support to Joint Task Force Guantanamo.
The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete several weeks of training prior to deployment overseas.
This will be the unit’s fourth deployment since 9/11.
The unit deployed to Ft. Carson, Colo., in 2003-2004 in support of Operation Noble Eagle.
The soldiers also deployed to Afghanistan from 2006-2007 and then again in 2013.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.