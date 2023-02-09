SD Service Dogs: Training dogs to save veterans

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of a three-part story. The first installment was published in Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer, and the second part was in Wednesday’s Pioneer.
RAPID CITY — When Tony Russell and his wife Eleanor Russell founded South Dakota Service Dogs they did so with the goal of helping veterans escape the same fate as Tony – suffering from physical and mental defects, not able to afford a service animal, and with no hope, and feeling like the only way to get relief was to take his own life.
“It was by the grace of God,” he said. “It was by my wife coming home early from a shopping trip. It was a combination of things.”
Ultimately, it was a phone call telling him that he would be receiving a service dog that he says saved his life.
Russell had been on a two-and-a-half year waiting list and needed $20,000 to get the dog. However, his former operations chief John Pruitt, knew of Russell’s struggles and heard the Rapid City Rush hockey team was raising a service dog to give to a veteran. Pruitt threw Russell’s name into the hat.
His name was selected, and Russell received his dog, appropriately named Rush, in January 2020.
“When I got myself to a better position medically, and part of that is because of Rush, I sat down my with my wife and said we’ve got to do something about this. There are 22 veterans a day committing suicide. … (In 2021) Ellsworth Air Force Base had 16 suicides with people associated to that base. It’s not something we talk about, but there are active duty military personnel who are taking their lives because of the stress that they are under. We have a $20,000 fee, and we have dogs in shelters that are overflowing. That to me just seems all we need to do is connect certain dogs and we could solve a major problem for our veterans. That’s what we set out to do. It’s a very personal thing for me.”
Their goals were small to begin.
“We intended on doing two or three dogs a year, raising them out of our own home.” Russell said.
But what they found was a community with an outpouring of support and a need they couldn’t have imagined.
“We now have over 50 dogs and 98 veterans in our program,” Russell said. “Last year, we gave 16 dogs to veterans, which to me is incredible. And absolutely humbling.”
He said over the past three weeks, his non-profit organization has received four applications each week from veterans or first responders seeking help.
“We’re just humbled by that. Everything is 100% donation base,” Russell said. “We’ve been able to do that and survive through a very challenging and turbulent times in our economy. With that, we’re still able to succeed in our mission and help people. Allowing people to truly see where their dollars are going. They are truly saving lives. There are at least two veterans in our program who have a confided in me that they would not be here without their dogs. That’s two people who are still on this earth because of the generosity of our community. That’s incredible.”
The organization now has three trainers working with the dogs. Those are the only paid staff members.
Training process
When most people think of training a dog, we think of commands like sit, stay, and come. If you want the dog to sit, you tell it to sit and then press down on its rump until it sits. Then it is rewarded.
“We will never push a dog’s butt down when it comes to service dogs,” Russell said.
He explained why.
There are three forms for teaching a dog actions: luring, molding, and capturing.
“Capture behavior is something that dogs already do,” Russell said. “Typically you’re going to have treats. That’s usually the best kind of reward. “They do a good sit you reward that.”
He said lure behavior is when you physically lure the dog into a position or action you want, and when it does, it is rewarded. He gave the example of sit. The dog was at his side and he held a treat in front of its nose attracting it back into a sit position. When it does this, it is immediately rewarded.
“Molding is when you play push down on their haunches, which is very effective for training animals, but when it comes to service dogs we do discourage that because of special advanced training,” Russell said. “When it comes to that, we don’t want to mold the behavior, we want the dog to start thinking on their own. We want the dog to think, ‘if I do this behavior, what’s next?’”
So while the command sit is relatively easy to master, how on earth do you get a dog to whine on cue?
When Russell discussed his decision to take his own life, his body chemistry changed with his cortisol levels increasing. Both Rush, and Rip, a service dog in training, sensed the change and approached him sitting at his feet.
“That is essentially a baseline reaction,” Russell said. “So they’ll come over and sit there waiting for me to respond. Then if (either dogs) just sits there, and I don’t acknowledge him, he will actually start whining. … If that doesn’t get his attention, he’ll jump up on me, and if that doesn’t help he will start licking me.”
To get the dog to whine, “there are things we can do to mimic, an elevated cortisol level, or we can get or we can create an environment where we can get the dog to whine. When they do, then we reward it.”
But obviously the trainers, and service dog owners, don’t want it to whine all the time, so the timing is critical.
“The dog is doing it at a specific time. It is essentially targeted training if you will. It is not just a free-for-all,” Russell said.
Getting the right dog
The organization uses dogs that are both donated to the program and sourced from one of the most obvious spots – the local animal shelter.
South Dakota Service Dogs has two programs in which to provide dogs to people in need – its planned partnership program, and its rapid rescue program.
The planned partnership program is for people in need of a multiuse dog or who have complex situations.
Using puppies donated to the program, each animal is raised and trained for an individual with specific needs. Training can take up to two years after starting the dog as early as 9 weeks old.
The rapid rescue program is used for people in an acute need.
“They have some type of PTSD, or it could be some sort of mental health issue that we see. What we know on our end is that a good dog with no training is way better than no dog at all,” he said.
That is where the Humane Society in Rapid City comes in.
“If we have a veteran who is a need we can go down there grab a dog and have a dog to a veteran within 24 to 48 hours,” he said.
Before that crisis occurs, the service dog organization has already scouted out the dogs at the shelter, spending hours with it to understand which dogs would be suitable, their temperament, and what drives them to work – food or toys.
Pairing the dog to the handler
When a veteran submits an application to South Dakota Service Dogs, the board and other mental and occupational health officials review it to determine specific needs of the veteran. A meticulous training plan is then created catering to distinct needs and disabilities.
Dogs are trained to a certain level and then they are paired with the veteran to continue the individualized training.
“At one pairing event we had a dog named Gunner,” Russell said. “And in training, you train to a standard. We have our minimum standard, and then you have those that excel. (Gunner) met our minimum standard. At the pairing event this dog was crazy. It was energetic, jumping all over the place, and we are still working with him to try to get him to settle down. We had probably 15 different veterans come through, and he was jumping, barking, kind of unruly.
“We had this lady come through. Her background has significant PTSD,” Russell continued. “She walked past this dog, and he was second in line. As she walked past him he laid down perfectly and didn’t move. Then she came back and he didn’t move. She sat down with him and he stayed there for an hour or maybe a little bit more, and was completely docile in this situation and just snuggled this lady. It was amazing to see, when it comes down to it, the dog picks the person. It went from where, ‘I didn’t know if this dog was going to settle down or if we would be able to pair him with anybody.’ (Gunner) said, ‘you were going to be my person’ and immediately changed his behaviorisms because he sensed that somebody needed his help.”
Once the dog is paired with the veteran, both undergo training until they graduate from the program. But it doesn’t end there. Quarterly evaluations are conducted until they are deemed proficient. And then there are annual check-ins and training. If something is amiss, further corrective training is held.
All dogs go to heaven
When a pet dies, the household loses a member of the family. When a service animal dies, their handler loses a lifeline. But more often, that service animal is taken off duty as they are physically and mentally drained.
“How long can they work? Everyone has a cell phone is the easiest way to put it. Your cell phone is going to last two to three years, and then you need to get a new one,” Russell said. “The reason primarily is because that cell phone is running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s not turned on all the time, but it’s always running in the background. Even when you’re sleeping, it’s still turned on. It’s the same with a service dog. Even when they’re sleeping, they are still hyper vigilant. They’re still aware of what’s going on around them. That’s stressful on a dog. It takes a significant toll on them. For the health and well-being of the dog if you’re looking at seven to eight years of the dog for the service life of a dog and then you retire them. You give them a quality of life and retirement so that they can … enjoy the last couple years.”
But it’s not as simple as sending the dog out to greener pastures.
“Retiring a service dog to another person’s home, sometimes the dog will only last a month or two and then will pass away from the depression,” he said. “Because they are so driven, and it’s so used to working with one handler for so long. And now you take them out of that environment, and now there’s that depression element and that takes a toll on them as well. So we do really evaluate the dog and try to figure out what’s the best for them. For some dogs it’s keeping them in the home with their veteran but just taking them off duty and replacing them with a new service dog.”
This can be beneficial for the second dog as it learns tasks from the first dog.
Public outreach
Russell wants to teach the public about the need for service animals and how to behave around service animals
He said they are planning to hold various training session in the organization’s training area which is open to the public to watch at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.
He plans nutrition classes, dog CPR classes, rattlesnake avoidance and bite classes.
“We want to do classes on the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act),” he said. “Doing classes for local business owners, because we are a tourist town. We are a tourist destination. I don’t want to see folks from out of town come in here with a legitimate service animal, or what we see is a fake service animal, they go out on Amazon and buy a patch and put it on Fluffy because they didn’t want to take their dog or they didn’t want to leave their dog in the RV, so they take it to the restaurant. Business owner classes on the proper way to interact with a service animal and those with disabilities.”
Russell said he is also working with the local veterans court, with the city for legislation, with the courthouse to provide therapy dogs, and with the Black Hills Children’s Home
“We are involved in a lot of different areas. From where we started this, we intended on doing two or three dogs a year, raising them out of our own home,” Russell said. “Now just over a year later, it is absolutely humbling and absolutely incredible and we are along for the ride to try to help as many folks as we can and to help better our community.”
From humble beginnings to humbling actions taken by the Black Hills community for the organization, Black Hills Service Dogs continues to grow to meet the need.
At Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day rodeo at the Black Hills Stock Show, two bullfighter jerseys were raffled off with proceeds going to the organization. The first jersey was sold for $900, and the winner told them to resell it. In the end, the two jerseys fetched $3,200 for South Dakota Service Dogs.
“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Russell said. “We just gave away three dogs, and the well is pretty dry.”
When asked of what his organization really needs, Russell said they needed a trailer to support its outreach program.
“We knew just who to call,” said Letti Lister, publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer.
She called Mike Bayne, of Carl’s Trailer Sales, in Belle Fourche and told him of Russell’s story.
Bayne took the reins and donated a trailer to the organization, partnering with Progress RV, also in Belle Fourche, which also donated their time and equipment to outfit the trailer with Russell’s specific needs. The final touches are being made and the trailer is slated to be donated to South Dakota Service Dogs next week.
“People who are struggling are not out looking for resources,” Russell said. “They’re in the most difficult time of their life, so we need to make the difference we need to make the resources known.”
To learn more about the organization, visit www.southdakotaservicedogs.com.
If you are a veteran and are having thoughts of suicide, dial 988 then press 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line at www.veteranscrisisline.net
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.