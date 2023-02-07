RAPID CITY — A South Dakota man is helping fellow military veterans and first responders one dog at a time.
“There are at least two veterans in our program who have a confided in me that they would not be here without their dogs,” said Tony Russell, co-founder of South Dakota Service Dogs. “That’s two people who are still on this earth because of the generosity of our community. That’s incredible.
Tony Russell, and his wife Eleanor Russell, founded South Dakota Service Dogs and officially launched the 501C3 organization on Veterans Day 2021.
Russell’s desire to form the organization came after a years-long struggle following injuries he sustained in an accident while serving in the Air Force.
Joining the Air Force in 2011, he was a civil engineer. One day, while in Kuwait in 2018, he slipped off a piece of equipment while installing high-voltage lines in the rain. Landing on the ground, he tore his rotator cuff and other parts of his shoulder. Military physicians treated his shoulder injury but noted he had an elevated heart rate and blood pressure.
“Because I was going back stateside in three weeks they said, ‘you’re gonna survive, deal with it when you get back to the states.’”
Once back home, he went and saw a doctor, who agreed that treatment was necessary, but since Russell was transferring to Japan, he could wait until then. He then deployed on a humanitarian mission which further delayed the treatment. It wasn’t until about nine months later that he was sent to the international hospital in Tokyo.
“I met with a Japanese doctor, and he looked at me and … said, ‘well, we found something.’ So I said, ‘what I can’t eat bacon anymore’? Something to break the tension, break the ice. He looks at me and says, ‘I’ll walk you down to surgery now.’ That was a pretty drastic step from no bacon to surgery now.”
It was at that moment that his life changed forever.
His surgery and recovery went awry.
Russell’s heart stopped while being transferred to the intensive care unit. It stopped again in a follow-up surgery, and a third time in the intensive care unit.
At one point, doctors called his wife Eleanor telling her it was time to say goodbye as Tony would not survive. Along with their 4-year-old, Jacoby Russell, and while 36 weeks pregnant with their second son, Evan Russell, she went to the hospital.
But Russell did not die. Instead, he was in a coma for the next month.
A military chaplain, who he only refers to as Everett, sat with him, allowing Eleanor to go home to rest and take care of the family.
Left with a traumatic brain injury, visual and physical defects, Russell spent weeks at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and about three months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he began a long recovery.
“I had to learn to walk. I had to learn to talk. I had four days of therapy to learn to swallow water again,” he said. “The small things that we take for granted for every day.”
It was at these two hospitals that he was first introduced service animals working with him as treatment.
“At both places I had therapy dogs involved in my care,” Russell said. “And at both places, doctors said there were days where they could look at my medical charts and say, ‘these are the days you had therapy dogs involved in your therapy. ... Your response to medical care was significantly better.’”
And then came the frustrations of working within the military’s regulations.
“They said, ‘you would definitely benefit from a service dog.’ The problem though is with the (Department of Defense) and the red tape. They can tell you that, medically it would benefit you, but they cannot provide you (with a service animal). ‘You can go to a national agency and find one, but that’s really as far as we can go.’”
This embarked him on search for his own service dog.
“I found a national agency, and I got on the waiting list,” he said.
However, that list was two-and-a-half years long, “and they needed a small fee of $20,000 to give me a service dog. At that time I was desperate. I was literally battling for my life. I was trying to recover from my injuries. I was literally pronounced dead three times. My kids say I’m the best looking zombie they’ve ever seen.”
It was during the wait for his name to make it to the top of the list that his life began a dark turn of events battling depression, demons, and the will to go on.
Finding salvation
Ellsworth Air Force Base was Russell’s first duty station after enlisting in the military in 2011.
“I just knew I loved this place from the first moment I sat foot here, he said. “I knew that this is where I wanted to end up someday. So, when we knew I was going to be medically retired we decided to come back out here.”
Eleanor has family in Hot Springs and Russell’s former operations chief, who knew of his struggles, retired to the area, so Russell said it made sense to make the Rapid City area home.
Suffering from post-traumatic stress, chronic pain, and struggling to recover from complications experienced during surgery his life began to spiral down. He had night terrors, physical outbursts, and traumatic outbursts.
“I had got to a point I felt like I was too much of a burden on my family, which is a very real thing for most veterans who end up in that situation,” he said. “I made a decision that I was going to make take my own life. I knew I was on a two-year waiting list. I wasn’t going to get help anytime soon. So there’s no help in sight. There was no end to my pain, so the easiest thing for me to do, and the best thing for my family at that time was to eliminate myself from the equation.”
Providence then found Russell.
“It was by the grace of God,” he said. “It was by my wife coming home early from a shopping trip. It was a combination of things.”
Ultimately, it was a phone call telling him that he would be receiving a service dog that he says saved his life.
It was Russell’s former operation’s chief who heard that the Rapid City Rush hockey team was raising a service dog to give a local veteran in need, and so he put Russell’s name in the hat.
In January 2020, Russell was invited to a Rush hockey game where he was formally presented with his dog, appropriately named Rush.
Growing up in western New York, Russell had dogs.
“It was kind of a family thing to have dogs around,” he said. “We had some land, so it’s good to have them to run around and keep some of the extra critters away and what not, but they were more of an outside thing, not an intricate part of your everyday part of life.”
That is drastically different to his own service animal, Rush, who is a constant companion at his side day and night.
Russell’s struggles didn’t end as soon as he received the dog, but they became manageable. And when they didn’t, Rush rushed in.
“… receiving Rush truly gave me my kids back,” Russell said. “Dealing with PTSD, my kids wouldn’t approach me in the beginning. They didn’t know when I would have a traumatic outburst or a physical outburst. Rush would come between us and form a barrier, and he would help me with night terrors, and so my rest improved. My quality of life improved with the children. Some of my mental and emotional health improved, and that just transferred into a better scenario for everyone.”
Finding purpose
Russell wanted to use his life-changing experience with his service dog to help his fellow veterans suffering from combat and non-combat related injuries and torment.
“When I got myself to a better position medically, and part of that is because of Rush, I sat down my with my wife and said we’ve got to do something about this. There are 22 veterans a day committing suicide. … (In 2021) Ellsworth Air Force Base had 16 suicides with people associated to that base. It’s not something we talk about, but there are active duty military personnel who are taking their lives because of the stress that they are under. We have a $20,000 fee, and we have dogs in shelters that are overflowing. That to me just seems all we need to do is connect certain dogs and we could solve a major problem for our veterans. That’s what we set out to do. It’s a very personal thing for me.”
Thus putting Russell and his wife on a journey to find, train, and match dogs with veterans in need across the state ultimately creating South Dakota Service Dogs on Veterans Day 2021.
To learn more about the organization, visit www.southdakotaservicedogs.com .
To read the second part of this story about the service dog program, see Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.