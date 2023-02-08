SD Service Dogs: Saving veterans and dogs

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a three-part story. The first installment was published in Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
RAPID CITY — When Tony Russell, and his wife Eleanor Russell founded South Dakota Service Dogs, it was from the desire to help veterans obtain a service animal, which can be a life-saving medical device. They knew first-hand, because it was for Russell.
Having suffered complications in a 2011 surgery while serving active in the Air Force, Russell suffered a traumatic brain injury, post traumatic stress, visual and physical defects, and months of intensive therapy to relearn the basics of life – how to walk, how to talk, even how to drink water again.
In the end, his counseling and therapy was not enough. Feeling he was too much of a burden on his family, he made the decision to take his own life.
“That’s not to say that medication and mental health counseling don’t work,” he said. “Those things do work. But that’s up to the individual to be involved and choose to go to counseling and take the medication.”
Then there are the side effects that some medications cause. The right medication in the right dose needs to be prescribed, or the likelihood of the patient having thoughts of suicide, with some medication, actually increases. Finding the right drug and dose is a moving target that changes with time.
“A service dog is so special because the handler doesn’t have to have a choice in the matter,” Russell said. “The dog is going to interject themselves on your bad days. When you are mentally at your wits end and you are so depressed that you can’t get out of bed, the dog doesn’t care. The dog is going to force you to literally get out of bed because the dog has to eat. The dog has to go out.”
During this interview, when Russell began talking about taking his own life, both dogs he had with him, Rush, his constant companion, and Rip, service dog in training, approached him, placed their heads in his lap, and waited for his response. A simple pat on their head, and they sensed that Russell was not in a crisis and they went on their way, roaming the South Dakota Service Dogs facility located at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.
“When the dogs are trying to get you out of bed, they’ll jump on you, and they will make you get out of bed,” he continued. “Both dogs have woken me up because of sleep apnea when I stop breathing. Both these dogs have a learned and responded to panic attacks. They’ve responded to panic attacks, and they’ve alerted to panic attacks prior to them happening.”
How do the dogs know of a pending crisis?
“… they can sense (the mental or physical problem) through odor detection, through chemical imbalances in your body. They can sense a panic attack or anxiety attack three to five minute before it occurs,” Russell said. “If you’ve ever dealt with anxiety or a panic attack, and you understand how debilitating that can be, three to five minutes is a huge amount of time for you to get to a safer situation or excuse yourself from the situation to a place where you can deal with it one-on-one with your dog. … They are amazing. It is amazing how in tune they are with their handler.”
During this interview, both dogs were not wearing their vests identifying them as a service animal. They roamed the facility, but would continuously check on Russell. Had their vests been on, both would have been much more attentive, he said.
“Right now, they know there’s a difference between vest on and vest off,” he said. “Right now, being vest off, both will come and check in, but at the same time they’re able to go and play and do things. But then if I need them they’re able to be right there.”
He discussed the dogs’ response to him talking about his decision to kill himself.
“That is essentially a baseline reaction,” Russell said. “So they’ll come over and sit there waiting for me to respond. Then if (either dogs) just sits there, and I don’t acknowledge him, he will actually start whining, which is kind of annoying. We’ve been given the opportunity to speak at different organizations. At times, I’ll get a little bit anxious, and he’ll sit there and start whining.
“I’m like dude you need to stop, but he’ll start whining until I acknowledge him,” he continued. “If that doesn’t get his attention, he’ll jump up on me, and if that doesn’t help he will start licking me.”
The dogs are essentially doing what he in the Air Force was trained to do.
“In the military, we train de-escalation of force,” he said. “We escalate until you get to a level that the force is appropriate and then you de-escalate that down.”
The dog does the same thing.
“It slowly escalates until his response is the same level of your anxiety,” he said. “Then he can de-escalate himself back down. All of it to say, ‘that the trauma that you are feeling, whether it’s for some of these folks it was a warzone, or whatever your traumatic event that you experienced, you’re no longer in the traumatic event. You’re now a dog handler. I am the dog. Look at me. Pay attention to me. Tell me what you need me to do.’ That’s what all those escalations are, is to basically make you aware of his presence and get you to focus on him. Focus on the dog. Bring you back into the mindset that you are a dog handler not in a traumatic event. Focus on the dog. Work on the dog. And that helps you with your anxiety.”
Getting the right dog
A big part of Russell’s decision to, as he put it, “eliminate myself from the equation,” came from the fact that service dogs cost about $20,000 and there was a two-and-a-half-year wait to get that dog.
“There was no help in sight,” he said.
That’s what he and his wife wanted to fix.
So where does his organization get dogs that are otherwise unaffordable to most people?
The solution was surprisingly simple. In many communities across the country, animal shelters are full of cats and dogs waiting their forever home. That’s not to say that every dog is appropriate to be a service dog, but some are, and that was the epiphany for Russell.
“If we could take these local dogs, we could and pair them with the veterans, we could solve this problem why wouldn’t we? We set out for a way to do that,” Russell said. “We partnered with some people locally; we have three amazing local trainers in our program.”
Now, the organization has a two-pronged approach – its planned partnership program, and its rapid rescue program.
The planned partnership program is for people in need of a multiuse dog or who have complex situations.
Using puppies donated to the program, each animal is raised and trained for an individual with specific needs.
“We know those issues are going to be long-term and ongoing and we want to get as young a dog as possible so they have as much time with that dog as possible,” Russell said. “But then we have our rapid rescue program. That is for folks who have an immediate need for a mental health dog. They have some type of PTSD, or it could be some sort of mental health issue that we see. What we know on our end is that a good dog with no training is way better than no dog at all.”
For the rapid rescue program, Russell’s team has partnered with the Humane Society in Rapid City.
“If we have a veteran who is a need we can go down there grab a dog and have a dog to a veteran within 24 to 48 hours,” he said.
Before that crisis occurs, the service dog organization has already scouted out the dogs at the shelter, spending hours with it to understand which dogs would be suitable, their temperament, and what drives them to work – food or toys.
When it comes to training the dogs, Russell said the dogs started for the planned partnership program will be started as young as 9 weeks old. That training can take as long as two years. The person slated to receive the dog is instrumental in the process to make that bond as early as possible, but also to train alongside their companion.
“There are some situations where that it is not possible because the veteran has mobility issues or some of the mental health issues. Some of the veterans with PTSD they cannot handle a puppy whining,” he said. “That’s where we have host families who come alongside and will raise the puppy to a point where that the veteran is able to come along and take over the training. That’s different for every veteran.”
Pairing the right dog with the veteran
When a veteran submits an application, a team, to include a mental health professional, an occupational therapist, a dog trainer, and a board member review the veteran’s conditions.
“They sit down and say, ‘OK, this is how we’re going to train this dog,’” Russell said.
They will go through the pool of dogs in the program and then determine what dog is going to be best for the veteran.
Even the appropriate side of the handler that the dog will post on is discussed.
“Typically, a service dog is to be on the left side. That’s kind of industry standard,” Russell said. “But what’s the best for the handler? For me, it’s on the right side because I have a visual defect on my right side. … So I get jumpy or startled and people come up to me on my right side, so he sits on my right to alert me if people are coming up on my right side.”
From small beginnings to life-saving goals
The gap that South Dakota Service Dogs has filled has humbled Russell, he said.
“We now have over 50 dogs and 98 veterans in our program,” Russell said. “Last year, we gave 16 dogs to veterans, which to me is incredible. And absolutely humbling.”
And the help the program, which is run solely on donations, has proven it saves lives.
“There are at least two veterans in our program who have a confided in me that they would not be here without their dogs,” he said. “That’s two people who are still on this earth because of the generosity of our community. That’s incredible.”
He said some days, he’ll sneak in the back door of the facility and watch the dogs and their handlers work together.
“I’ll watch in amazement for what truly our community has allowed to happen,” Rush said. “Without the community support of the Rush puppy and the Rush hockey team I would not have received Rush, and that was what I needed to get better and that truly sparked (the organization.)
To learn more about the organization, visit www.southdakotaservicedogs.com .
If you are a veteran and are having thoughts of suicide, dial 988 then press 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line at www.veteranscrisisline.net
