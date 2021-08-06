SD sees rise in virus cases, jump in delta variant

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported Wednesday coronavirus cases jumped by 68% last week as more cases of the delta virus were identified.
The Department of Health reported 429 new cases statewide in its weekly virus report, bringing the number of active cases statewide to 657. Health officials counted 41 new cases of the delta variant, a virus strain first detected in India that has quickly become dominant wherever it has landed.
However, vaccines still provide strong protection against it. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. In South Dakota, hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide increased to 39, while seven more people died after contracting the disease. A total of 2050 people have died over the course of the pandemic.
The rate of vaccinations picked up after slowing in recent months. The Department of Health reported almost 5,000 people received either their first or second shot last week. About 59% of eligible people statewide have received at least one vaccination.
Meade County reported 15 new cases for the week.
Lawrence County reported 10 more chases and one death.
And Butte County registered six new cases and one more death.
