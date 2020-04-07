SD reports 2 more coronavirus deaths

(AP) — South Dakota health officials reported two new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 32 new confirmed cases.
The total number of people who have tested positive rose to 320 in the state, and six people in total have died. Two people in their 50s and one person in each of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s age ranges has died.
Minnehaha County, which is the most populated area in the state, accounted for over half of the positive test results. About 30% of people who tested positive have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
