SD prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution.

Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was "no basis to pursue" any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane's flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with "frivolous."

