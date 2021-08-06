SD National Guard unit to deploy to Cuba

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company has received a mobilization order for a 12-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, beginning in January 2022.
About 115 soldiers with the Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based unit will provide detention operations support to Joint Task Force Guantanamo.
The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete several weeks of training prior to deployment overseas.
This will be the unit’s fourth deployment since 9/11.
The unit deployed to Ft. Carson, Colo., in 2003-2004 in support of Operation Noble Eagle.
The soldiers also deployed to Afghanistan from 2006-2007 and then again in 2013.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.