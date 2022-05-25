SD National Guard promotes Yost to colonel

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Martin Yost, of Sturgis, to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Sioux Falls Armory, May 14.
With the promotion also comes a new duty assignment as the director of logistics for Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City. Yost has over 36 years of service in the Guard.
Yost began his military service in 1985 enlisting as a combat medic with Headquarters Battery, 2-147th Field Artillery Battalion. After 13 years as an enlisted soldier, Yost graduated from the Guard’s Officer Candidate School and received his commission as a second lieutenant and artillery officer in Alpha Battery, 2-147th FA Battalion.
Over the course of his career, Yost served in a variety of command and staff positions to include fire direction/executive officer, personnel management officer, plans officer, resource management officer, COMET/MAIT team chief and Construction Facilities Management officer.
Yost has commanded at the company and battalion levels with Charlie Battery, 2-147th FA Battalion and 2-196th Regiment (Regional Training Institute).
Yost has also served on multiple deployments and mobilized three times in support of federal contingencies and operations at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Kuwait, and Iraq.
Yost holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries from South Dakota State University and served as a conservation officer with the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks for 20 before being selected to serve full-time with the Guard as the director of service member and family programs.
Yost has two children, Ross and Leslie of West Fargo, N.D., and Mankato, Minnesota, and shares three daughters Kylie, Mackenzie and Ashlyn, with his wife Stephanie.
