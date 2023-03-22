Col. Dana Limbo has his new rank pinned to his uniform by his wife, Francy, and their children during his promotion ceremony at the South Dakota National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City on March 14.
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Dana Limbo, of Sturgis, to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid.
Limbo began his military service in 1994 with the 109th Engineer Battalion in Sturgis. He received his commission as a second lieutenant from the South Dakota Officer Candidate School in 1999 and was assigned as a platoon leader with the 211th and 200th bridging companies.
Limbo has served in a various command and staff positions during his career. He was the company commander of the 842nd Engineer Company in Spearfish, the Training Center Headquarters Company in Rapid City, and the battalion commander for the 881st Troop Command in Sturgis. He held various operations and personnel staff positions in Joint Force Headquarters.
Limbo deployed to Iraq in 2003, where he received the Bronze Star and Combat Action badge. Limbo has over 28 years of service in the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Limbo started his full-time career with the South Dakota National Guard in 1998 and was recently selected as the Construction and Facilities Management Officer for the South Dakota National Guard. He had previously served in several positions in that office before being selected as the director.
Limbo holds a bachelor’s degree in education from South Dakota State University and is currently attending the US Army War College and is scheduled to graduate in July with a master’s degree in strategic studies.
Limbo and his wife, Francy, have four children and reside outside of Sturgis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.