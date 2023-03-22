Limbo promoted to colonel.jpg

Col. Dana Limbo has his new rank pinned to his uniform by his wife, Francy, and their children during his promotion ceremony at the South Dakota National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City on March 14.

Photo courtesy SD National Guard

Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Dana Limbo, of Sturgis, to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid.

Limbo began his military service in 1994 with the 109th Engineer Battalion in Sturgis. He received his commission as a second lieutenant from the South Dakota Officer Candidate School in 1999 and was assigned as a platoon leader with the 211th and 200th bridging companies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.