SD Mines, BHSU hire sustainability coordinator to drive student education, environmental stewardship, cost savings.jpg

Maggie Torness is the new sustainability coordinator at South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State. Courtesy photo

 RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University have jointly hired a new sustainability coordinator who will help develop and lead student education and research efforts and drive campus sustainability initiatives that reduce the impact on the environment while saving money.

Maggie Torness is a Black Hills State alumnus who is finishing her master’s degree at the University of Vermont. She previously worked as a student assistant for the sustainability coordinator at Black Hills State and is now taking on this role for both Mines and Black Hills State. She will split her time weekly between the two campuses.

