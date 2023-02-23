HARDING COUNTY — Two South Dakota men charged in the homicide of a Fallon, Mont., man in January are seeking to have their bonds reduced.
Sterling Brown of Camp Crook, who has been charged with deliberate homicide and arson in the Jan. 23 death of Isaac Carrier, and Jake Burghduff of Ludlow, who faces charges of arson and tampering with physical evidence, appeared before 7th District Judge Olivia Rieger in Glendive, Mont., Tuesday. Both entered not-guilty pleas.
Brown, 30, is being held on a $1 million bond. Burghduff, 21, is being held on $251,020 bond.
Burghduff’s bail hearing is set for 3 p.m. Monday, March 20. Brown’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. Both men remain in the Dawson County Correctional Facility in Glendive, where they are kept in separate pods to prevent them from discussing the case.
Brown is charged with killing the ex-husband of his wife. According to charging documents, Brown and Burghduff allegedly drove to Fallon on the night of Jan. 23, two days before Carrier and Katie Bivens Brown, who is now married to Brown, were scheduled to attend a custody hearing concerning their son.
Burghduff allegedly told Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents during an interview at the Spearfish Police Department that Brown parked near Carrier’s apartment and took a gun and a container of gasoline into it. Two residents of neighboring apartments heard loud noises between 11-11:30 p.m. and after a fire alarm sounded, they learned the four-unit building was on fire, with the blaze starting in Carrier’s apartment.
An autopsy revealed he had been shot in the back of the head and had been doused with accelerant. He was dead when the fire spread through his apartment, the autopsy revealed.
Brown has denied killing Carrier or being inside his apartment that night. He allegedly told investigators he and Carrier had a poor relationship and there had been some angry confrontations between them as Carrier and Bivens Brown battled over child custody issues.
Brown is being defended by Lance Jasper, a Missoula, Mont., attorney. Burghduff is being represented by public defenders Michael Haase of Glendive and Hailey Forcella of Miles City, Mont.
The maximum sentence for deliberate homicide in Montana is the death penalty, with a sentence of 10 to 100 years in prison also possible. An arson conviction carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in the state prison, and tampering with physical evidence can bring up to 10 years in prison.
Dan Guzynski, the chief prosecutor for the Montana Attorney General’s Office, will serve as lead prosecutor, but he was not in court on Tuesday. Instead, Assistant Attorney General Mike Gee took the lead. He was assisted by Prairie County Attorney Dan Rice, who said the pair of hearings were “pretty uneventful, pretty standard.”
But things could heat up in the coming weeks. Rice said additional charges are possible.
“It depends on what the evidence shows,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Rice said it’s still being determined if Brown and Burghduff will be tried together or separately.
Omnibus hearings — which allow prosecutors and defense attorneys to make final plans for a trial — originally scheduled for March 14 were reset for April 11, but both Prairie County Clerk of Courts Shari Robertson and Rice said there is a good chance they will not be held. Judge Rieger already set hearing dates that are often scheduled at such a hearing.
“The omnibus hearings in this court often don’t happen,” Robertson said.
She said the hearings were moved to Glendive to allow more people to attend, since the Dawson County Courthouse has a larger courtroom. There were some people in the courtroom to watch, Robertson said, but more people were watching online. All public proceedings in both cases will be available online, she said.
It was a snowy morning in eastern Montana, and the 35-mile drive between Terry and Glendive was a bit challenging, Robertson and Rice said. Robertson doesn’t always attend such hearings, she said, but for this high-profile matter, she was present, no matter the weather or road conditions.
