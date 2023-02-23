HARDING COUNTY — Two South Dakota men charged in the homicide of a Fallon, Mont., man in January are seeking to have their bonds reduced.

Sterling Brown of Camp Crook, who has been charged with deliberate homicide and arson in the Jan. 23 death of Isaac Carrier, and Jake Burghduff of Ludlow, who faces charges of arson and tampering with physical evidence, appeared before 7th District Judge Olivia Rieger in Glendive, Mont., Tuesday. Both entered not-guilty pleas.

